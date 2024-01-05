Bring Me the Horizon Release ‘Kool-Aid,’ First Song Since Jordan Fish’s Exit

Bring Me the Horizon are kicking off 2024 in grand fashion, dropping the new single "Kool-Aid," their first offering since the exit of keyboardist Jordan Fish.

The band has been in the midst of what was proposed as a four EP series titled Post Human. The group kicked off the series in 2020 with their Post Human: Survival Horror EP, but they've taken their time with the follow-up. Post Human: NeX GEn was expected to drop last fall, but has since been pushed to the summer of 2024, with perhaps the exit of Fish having something to do with that.

In their December 2023 announcement, the band thanked Fish for his work with the group over the last decade and revealed their intent to continue work on the NeX GEn release. Upon his arrival, Fish's creative input began to impact the band's musical direction, so his exit leaves some unknowns as to what is to come next.

READ MORE: Fans React to Jordan Fish + Bring Me the Horizon Split

As for the new song, "Kool-Aid" is a hard-hitter, opening a crushing wall of guitar that ramps up to a propulsive beat, with Oli Sykes keeping things melodically heavy while adding some screams and gutturals into the mix.

Earlier in the week, the band teased the new song drop with some behind the scenes photos, and it appears as though producer Dan Lancaster, who previously worked with them on That's the Spirit, amo and more of their recent works on Post Human as a mixer, was involved as well.

The song's credits list Oli Sykes as the vocalist, composer and producer. Lee Malia is credited on backing vocals, guitar and as a composer. Drums and composer credits go to Matthew Nicholls and Matt Kean is credited for his bass work. The song also includes backing vocals from Lucy Landry. Fish does not appear in the credits.

With the song just hitting, fans have started to weigh in with their thoughts on the new music. One fan noted, "BMTH's Kool-Aid intro itself is a definition of perfection." Another called it a "top tier banger." See a sampling of reactions below.

As stated, a firm release date for Post Human: NeX GEn has not yet been revealed, but the band has now served up "Kool-Aid," as well as new singles by way of "LosT," "AmEN!" (featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw's Daryl Palumbo) and "DArkSide," as well as collabs and guest features with CORPSE, Lil Uzi Vert, SLANDER and Yungblud over the last calendar year.

Last June, frontman Oli Sykes said of the direction of Bring Me the Horizon's forthcoming material that it wasn't hyper-pop, but he has "definitely been inspired by that world."

"I admire how obnoxious, trashy and in your face that music feels," Sykes told NME, describing the hyper-pop genre that's populated by notable acts such as 100 Gecs and Charli XCX. He also wants to push back on the notion of making more polished music as the band gets bigger, instead wanting to do the opposite — "Let's be unhinged, let's stop trying to make all the edges smooth."

Stay tuned to see what comes next from Bring Me the Horizon.

Bring Me the Horizon, "Kool-Aid"