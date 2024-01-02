Here are the most anticipated rock and metal albums of 2024, taking a look at ones arriving early in the year as well as bands who are known to be working on new material for an impending release.

If this year is going to be anything like the last couple of years, brace yourselves because a LOT of new music is coming for you.

And we're here to help! You can check back here at Loudwire throughout the day each Friday to see all of the new albums out that day, as well as what artists announced new albums during the week and take a look at all of the tours that were announced over the past week.

There will be a lot more to come and 2024 is already looking stacked with new albums from Judas Priest, Static-X, Green Day on deck. It's going to be a big year for solo artists too — Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson will release his first solo album in 19 years, Creed's Scott Stapp has a heavy one on the way, Slayer's Kerry King and Motley Crue's former guitarist Mick Mars will both issue their solo debut.

Bring Me the Horizon and Korn are working hard in the studio and Anthrax were nearing the end of their recording sessions in late 2023.

Will this finally be the year King Diamond delivers the long-promised and ridiculously anticipated The Institute. Please, your highness, let's get this one out this year!

Awaiting us all in 2024 is a the high-profile reunion of Mike Portnoy and Dream Theater. They'll soon begin work on their first album with the legendary drummer since 2009.

There's a lot to look forward to, so let's get into it!

The Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2024 A look at new albums that are arriving soon and other artists who are known to be working on new material. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita