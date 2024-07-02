Bring Me the Horizon Break Out Corpse Paint Look for Festival

Chameleonic rockers Bring Me the Horizon continue to keep it fresh, adopting a corpse paint look for their recent performance at the Tuska Festival in Finland over the weekend.

Given that the band were performing in Finland, the home country of many extreme metal outfits, the corpse paint look seemed especially fitting. And it was something that the festival was embracing as well as organizers of the event had a team on hand to "refresh your own corpse mask." The festival noted, "The same team also created the stage make-up for Bring Me The Horizon yesterday, so their merits are in order."

Frontman Oli Sykes seemed to be enjoying the new look, sharing numerous shots in an Instagram carousel of photos of their appearance while performing at the festival and hanging out backstage.

The singer's blacked out eye make-up and blackened mouth and cheek lines provided a spooky look, with an upside down black cross featured upon his forehead. While Oli is featured most prominently, all of the band members donned corpse paint and can be viewed in the selection of photos he shared.

The June 29 show found the band performing a 17-song setlist for festival goers, including their recent favorite, "Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd." Their three-song encore consisted of "Doomed," "LosT" and "Throne."

You can check out fan-shot video of the corpse painted Bring Me the Horizon playing at the Tuska Festival below. As for the band's current summer tour, they've got dates in France and Italy this week, while more shows are coming for the remainder of Europe through July. Stay up to date on the band's touring and ticketing info through the Bring Me the Horizon website.

Bring Me the Horizon, "AmEN" (at 2024 Tuska Festival)

Bring Me the Horizon, ""Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd" (at 2024 Tuska Festival)

Bring Me the Horizon, "Darkside" (at 2024 Tuska Festival)