Bring Me the Horizon Singer + Wife Welcome Twins – See First Photo + Details

This past May, Loudwire reported on the announcement that Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes and his wife – singer/model Alissic – were expecting twins. Well, congratulations are in order once again, as the singer and his wife have officially welcomed the twins, and you can see a photo of them (and read more details) below.

Details + Reactions Regarding the Twins

Last Wednesday (July 16), Alissic – whose real name is Victoria Alissa Salles Silva – shared a photo of the twins to Instagram. When translated, the brief caption reads, “Infinite love, Grey & Zélia,” thereby revealing that their son’s name is Grey and their daughter’s name is Zélia.

Over the ensuing days, the post has received over 165,000 likes and countless comments from both fans and famous musician friends.

Specifically, rising English rocker Yungblud wrote, “Congratulations. An eternity of love sent to you all,” just as Lucas Silveira of Fresno commented with a series of hearts. Elsewhere, Nova Twins replied, “Congratulations! Beautiful”; hip-hop artist Jay Dvrden declared, “Congratulations, we all jealous of these kids now”; and Sex Pistols touring vocalist Frank Carter rejoiced, “congratulations!!!!! Welcome to the party little ones.”

You can see Alissic’s post – and all of the responses it’s received – below. Also, and just to clarify, neither Sykes nor Bring Me the Horizon have mentioned the happy news on social media.

More About Sykes + Alissic

As Loudwire wrote in the aforementioned pregnancy news, Sykes and Alissic “met while she was working as a model on a project for the musician’s Drop Dead clothing line.” They wed in 2017, and Alissic soon began “experimenting with music,” leading to her releasing her first single (“Like,” which was co-written by Sykes) in 2020. Since then, she’s “opted for single releases, issuing ‘Piano’ in 2021, dropping three singles in 2022 and releasing another two songs this year, including ‘CONCRETE’ and ‘Moonbeans.’”

They announced that they were parents-to-be in an Instagram video (uploaded on May 11, 2025). In it, and as Loudwire wrote at the time, they “share the big news courtesy of a gender reveal clip in which they each take a bite of a cupcake to learn the sex of their upcoming children.” The clip is also captioned by Sykes as “dios,” which “is the Portuguese word for ‘two’ shared in Alissic's native language, the couple are seen sitting at their home table about to learn the sex of their impending progeny.”

Once they do, they’re obviously overjoyed, with Sykes remarking, “No fucking way” as he learns that they’ll be having one girl and one boy.

You can view the video below:

What Else is Happening With BMTH?

As for Bring Me the Horizon as a whole, they’ll be continuing their 2025 live trek at the end of August and through October, with appearances at Aftershock Festival and Louder Than Life Festival. They’ll also be supported by Motionless in White, Amira Elfeky and The Plot in You during a brief U.S. tour. You can check out all BMTH upcoming tour dates – and grab tickets – here.

In addition, they recently announced Lo-files, which they describe as follows: “[W]e’ve collaborated with producers we love from the lofi scene to launch a new project where we’ve reworked bmth songs and created lofi versions. these tracks are for chilling, focus, sleeping, zoning out… whatever u like.”

Lastly, BMTH earned three nominations at this year’s upcoming Heavy Music Awards – for Best Album, Best U.K. Artist and Best U.K. Live Act – tying with Linkin Park and Knocked Loose for the most nominations at the event. The ceremony will be held on Aug. 21 at the 02 Forum Kentish Town in London, and you can see all of the nominees (among other details) here.