Bring Me the Horizon Book Only 10 Date U.S. Tour With Motionless in White + More

Bring Me the Horizon have announced a brief fall U.S. tour that includes a stacked lineup featuring Motionless in White, The Plot in You and Amira Elfeky.

Dubbed the "USA Ascension Program," the tour poster comes with the tagline "Trust Serve Obey." This would seemingly tie in with Bring Me the Horizon's ongoing Post Human album project.

The tour is bookended by a pair of festival appearances with Bring Me the Horizon set to play the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville on Sept. 21 and Sacramento's annual Aftershock Festival on Oct. 5.

READ MORE: 'I'm Just So Fried' - Bring Me the Horizon May Take a Hiatus

With only 10 dates and two major festivals included, this provides a smaller run for 2025 with only a select few cities getting concerts this year.

But for those not seeing their cities pop up on the list of dates, the tour poster notes that this "Part 1 of 2" for their "In America" tour.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (March 7) at 10AM local time. There are also pre-sales that will start on Tuesday (March 4) at 10AM local time and there is currently an "early access" sign up through their website.

Where Are They Playing?

All dates for the fall U.S. tour can be viewed below:

Bring Me the Horizon are currently supporting their latest album, 2024's Post Human: NeX GEn.

Motionless in White, meanwhile, are currently working on the follow-up to their Scoring the End of the World album.

Bring Me the Horizon / Motionless in White / The Plot in You / Amira Elfeky 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sept. 23 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center

Sept. 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 26 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 27 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 29 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Oct. 2 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Oct. 3 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Intuit Dome

Oct. 5 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

bring me the horizon 2025 u.s. tour admat Facebook: Bring Me the Horizon loading...