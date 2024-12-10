‘I’m Just So Fried’ – Bring Me the Horizon May Take a Hiatus

It's been a big year for Bring Me the Horizon, but there may be a break in the band's future after the exhaustive process of putting their Post Human: NeX GEn album installment together.

During a new chat with NME, singer Oli Sykes confirmed that the band is considering taking a significant break before starting in on the next chapter of the Post Human series.

Why Bring Me the Horizon May Take a Break

"We need time to recharge our batteries and have that time away, because we haven’t," stated Sykes when asked if the band to "properly slam the breaks" before their next record.

"The last time we stopped was when we were forced to for lockdown. Even then, we were still going and making stuff. It doesn’t feel like the band has had a significant amount of time off. It’s going to get to a point where it starts to effect the band and its creativity," he continued.

“I went off and worked with some producers on some stuff for the new record, and I’m just so fried from NeX GEn and in that world that I really need to have a proper cut-off point to let the dust settle a bit," he added.

"Now it’s not just about the music: the story and the lore have become so integral and meaningful. If I don’t stop to try and zoom out and get the bigger picture, then it will effect all of that stuff. These records need to be very clear and separate records, otherwise there’s a risk of each bleeding into one another too much," Sykes explained.

"To me, NeX GEn has a very different sound to Survival Horror and I want the next one to be a complete new era aesthetically, sonically, and in every respect," he concluded before stating, "It’s important that we let Bring Me the Horizon go away for a bit.”

About That Next Post Human Chapter + What's Next

Initially, Bring Me the Horizon proposed the idea of a four-chapter series of shorter records that would roll out over the span of a year. But after the arrival of Survival Horror in 2020, there were plenty of delays before NeX GEn arrived in 2024.

So where does the next chapter in the post currently stand?

When asked about the songs for the third chapter, Sykes confirmed, "They don't actually exist yet," adding that he's still got a "little bit more of the NeX GEN story to tell through music."

"We’ve a lot of ideas and loose ends, and there are enough there that there could be an extended version of the record. I’ve been going flat-out for the last few years, so I’m not trying to make any promises. If it doesn’t happen then it doesn’t happen, but there is some music that our fans would love and would be cool to get out. It’s on the to-do list,” said the singer.

When asked if 2026 was a likely timeline for the next Bring Me the Horizon album, Sykes was non-committal stating, "I dunno. We haven't really figured it out yet. It could be a bit longer than that. It's hard to say at this point."

Bring Me the Horizon in 2025

While a hiatus could be planned, it's looking like we'll still be seeing plenty of Bring Me the Horizon in 2025. The band has already signed on for the Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Reading and Leeds festivals in 2025. Ticketing info can be found through their website.