The lineup for the 2026 Sonic Temple Festival has been revealed with Tool and Shinedown joining the previously announced My Chemical Romance and Bring Me the Horizon as headliners for the music weekend.

As with previous years, the Sonic Temple will return to the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. This year, the dates are May 14-17. Over 140 bands in total will play the five stages (yes, they've added a fifth) that Sonic Temple has set up over the four-day period.

My Chemical Romance will headline the opening day (Thursday, May 14) with primary support from Pierce the Veil and Breaking Benjamin. The Friday (May 15) bill has Shinedown in the top spot with primary support from The Offspring and Staind.

On Saturday (May 16), Bring Me the Horizon close things out after sets from Good Charlotte and Marilyn Manson. And Sunday (May 17), the festival comes to a close with an epic set from Tool after Godsmack and Megadeth play.

Brent Smith of Shinedown says, "Barry, Zach, Eric and I have waited for this opportunity to be a headliner at Sonic Temple for a very long time. We are going to go all out for this performance. We know the fans have very high expectations. So with that being said, we are going to give all of Ohio everything we’ve got!!!! Thank you to Danny Wimmer for this incredible opportunity!!! LET’S GO SHINEDOWN NATION.”

What Special Sets Can Fans Look Forward to?

There's plenty of things that make things special for bands playing at Sonic Temple. Among the highlighted sets for 2026 are Megadeth and Sepultura making farewell tour stops, Body Count making their Sonic Temple debut and Hawthorne Heights and Mushroomhead playing home state performances.

This year also features anniversary performances for Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm (20th anniversary of their self-titled album), DragonForce (20th anniversary of Inhuman Rampage), Saliva (25th anniversary of Every Six Seconds) and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus (20th anniversary of Don't You Fake It).

Plus you'll also see reunion sets from Anberlin (with singer Stephen Christian returning), Snot, Egypt Central and Drop Dead Gorgeous as well as a rare performance from Coal Chamber.

Who Else Is Playing Sonic Temple 2026?

Outside of the aforementioned headliners and primary support bands, this year's lineup includes Sublime, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Rise Against, All Time Low, Yellowcard, Simple Plan, Electric Callboy, Stone Temple Pilots, Public Enemy, Motionless in White, Coheed and Cambria, Amon Amarth, BUSH, Lorna Shore, The Used, Slaughter To Prevail, Alter Bridge, The Story So Far, Dayseeker, Black Label Society, Architects, Dance Gavin Dance, Chiodos, Body Count feat. Ice-T, Behemoth, Daughtry, New Found Glory, Black Veil Brides, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm and Tom Morello.

You'll also get sets from Zakk Sabbath, Anthrax, Dethklok, Sepultura, Kublai Khan TX, Avatar, Coal Chamber, Sevendust, Mayday Parade, The Darkness, Story of the Year, We Came As Romans, Thrice, In Flames, Everclear, Motion City Soundtrack, The Wonder Years, State Champs, P.O.D., Static-X, The Ghost Inside, The Plot In You, The Amity Affliction, August Burns Red, Paleface Swiss, Kreator, L.S. Dunes, Cradle of Filth, Atreyu, Lit, Citizen, Biohazard, Carcass, Polaris, DragonForce, Alestorm, Wind Rose, Palaye Royale, Blessthefall, Knuckle Puck, DevilDriver, Hawthorne Heights, Whitechapel, Hinder, Senses Fail, Dying Fetus, Bloodywood, Apocalyptica, thrown, Buckcherry, All That Remains, Anberlin, Cattle Decapitation and Magnolia Park.

The festival will also feature performances from Catch Your Breath, Chelsea Grin, DOPE, Crown The Empire, Attila, Make Them Suffer, Saliva, From First to Last, Demon Hunter, Thornhill, Brand of Sacrifice, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Thy Art Is Murder, Fozzy, Napalm Death, Snot, Bodysnatcher, Alpha Wolf, Egypt Central, Carnifex, Holding Absence, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Mushroomhead, Powerman 5000, The Word Alive, Suffocation, Alira Elfeky, Attack Attack!, Nekrogoblikon, CKY, Drop Dead, Gorgeous, SOiL, Butcher Babies, Wind Walkers, Signs of the Swarm, Woe, Is Me, Jiluka, Disembodied Tyrant, The Pretty Wild, Allt, FLAW, Spiritworld, NERV, Novelists, Conquer Divide, Castle Rat, Windwaker and Left On Red.

Check out the full lineup below.

sonic temple 2026 lineup admat Danny Wimmer Presents loading...

What Else Is Happening at Sonic Temple 2026?

Contemporary American painter Terry Urban, known for his vibrant pop-meets-street style, and illustrator and cartoonist Jay Howell, the creative mind behind Bob’s Burgers and Sanjay and Craig, bold, irreverent visuals will add a playful pulse to the festival grounds. The program also highlights a curated selection of Columbus-based artists, celebrating the city’s vibrant creative community through live mural painting and exclusive artwork featured throughout the site. Together with a curated roster of emerging and established artists, they’ll redefine what it means to experience art at a rock festival.

Beyond the music, one of the most distinctive elements of Sonic Temple is its celebration of visual art— transforming the festival into a living, breathing gallery experience. The onsite Art Boutique, Art Towers and Art Walls return, featuring live, large-scale installations and interactive pieces that unfold in real time throughout the weekend.

To round out the immersive atmosphere, the Caduceus Wine Garden—featuring selections from Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, owned by Tool’s Maynard James Keenan—returns in 2026, offering fans a refined retreat amid the energy of the weekend.

And back by popular demand, The Dive Bar, the festival’s fan- favorite hangout with pop-up performances and surprise appearances, will once again be a must-visit destination on the grounds.

How Do I Get Tickets for Sonic Temple?

All pass types—including Single Day and 4-day GA, GA Plus, VIP and Premium Experiences—are available now at sonictemplefestival.com/passes for as low as $1 down on layaway, with over six months to pay in full.

Premium experiences include Rock Royalty, a GA Plus upgrade that takes fans inside the world of our headliners with exclusive photo ops, curated memorabilia displays and a luxury lounge environment.

The Columbus Owners Club delivers the ultimate festival experience with access to the mainstage field and stadium seats, plus entry to the VIP Lounge, Rock Royalty Lounge and the private COC Lounge—featuring air- conditioned indoor spaces, an elevated viewing deck, complimentary food and drinks and premium restrooms.

Fans can also live the suite life in one of Historic Crew Stadium’s private suites—perfect for a party with your crew and an unforgettable view of the action. To reserve, fans can email Premium@ColumbusCrew.com. Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

A Sonic Temple student offer will be available in 2026, allowing those with a valid .edu address access to a $123 (all-in, fees included) Single-Day GA Stadium Pass via FEVO. For more details, visit https://www.gofevo.com/event/ST-StudentTickets..

DWP has again partnered with GOVX to offer specially priced Sonic Temple passes —including 4-day GA Field, 4-day GA Stadium, and Single Day GA Stadium —to military, nurses, firefighters and police personnel who can verify their eligibility through GOVX.

Fans can book official Sonic Temple festival hotel and admission packages, which allow festival re-entry each day, via Jampack. In addition, Camping and Parking options are also available for purchase.

To further explore all ticketing options, visit the Sonic Temple website.