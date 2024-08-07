It wasn't that long ago that Oli Sykes started hating his job.

"How did it get so bad," the Bring Me the Horizon frontman said on Loudwire Nights Tuesday (Aug. 6). "My job [had] become a real job that I hate. Usually, it's a job that I love."

During Bring Me the Horizon's first Post Human record, 2020's Post Human: Survival Horror, Sykes said he fell back into drugs.

"When the pandemic hit, I didn't have as much to do," he shared. "I was just so bored and not used to just being a real person."

Sykes knew he couldn't live that way anymore and had to reset his mind, ultimately pushing himself to a place where he started to love making music again.

"Part of that [was] making sure that I'm not going too hard, you know, not dedicating every day of my life without anything — without any holidays, without any time off, without doing something else, without spending some time with my family or friends."

READ MORE: Chad Smith Crushes Bring Me the Horizon Song in One Take

He told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong that with this fresh mindset, he was able to finish this year's POST HUMAN: NeX GEn and also commit to not rushing the rest of the Post Human project.

"We're still gonna do Post Human," he said.

"But it could be 10 years, you know what I mean ... I'm not putting any pressure on it. I'm not. I'm not ruining my own life just to get it out next year or something."

What Else Did Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it means to hear artists like Gavin Rossdale and Grimes praise Bring Me the Horizon: "In our heads, everyone hates us. It's not until someone makes a gesture that I'll believe it."

Why he likes not fitting neatly into any one genre: "I feel like we've gotten big despite ourselves."

What it was like working with Daryl Palumbo of Glassjaw on a Bring Me The Horizon song: "Could you imagine telling my 14-year-old self one day he's gonna be singing on one of your band's songs?"

