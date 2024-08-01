Interview: Gavin Rossdale Reflects on 30 Years of ‘Sixteen Stone’ + Says New Bush Album Is Coming

As Gavin Rossdale briefly reflected on the last 30-plus years of Bush's career, he seemed very comfortable talking bout the rejections he faced in those early days.

"Every single moment was a different stepping stone of rejection at that point in my life," Rossdale told Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights Wednesday (July 31).

Get our free mobile app

He admitted he doesn't hold any bitterness toward those rejections, because had it not been for them, he may not have gotten to the point where he could make Bush's debut album, Sixteen Stone.

"Life is full of rejections. I mean, how can you possibly live a life without consistently getting fucked? I don't know how else to do it. At some point, someone's always trying to fuck you ... I hope that serves as a message of hope for everyone that's getting fucked. You're not alone."

Gavin Rossdale Reflects on 30 Years of Sixteen Stone

When Rossdale confronted the reality that Sixteen Stone turns 30 years old near the end of this year, he was quick to say it doesn't feel like it's been that long.

"It feels like a rush," he told Chuck. "A blur. It's quite disarming, because it's such an unfortunate number. If I can think 30 years backward or be aware of that time, I therefore could think 30 years into the future — and then I'll be dead. This is like, 'Wow.'"

As Rossdale mentioned that, he recalled what it was like for him as an artist three decades ago.

"The best thing about being young is there is literally no horizon," he shared.

"It's sobering. It's like my daily ice bath. The mention of those kinds of numbers, it's like an ice bath ... I hate them."

Bush's Next Album Is Coming

The conversation wasn't all about reflecting for Rossdale. As it neared its end, he did give fans a peek into the future for Bush.

"We've done a new Bush record," he revealed. "[We've] recorded 10 songs."

He said they considered releasing a new single ahead of Bush's tour with Jerry Cantrell, but they ended up deciding they didn't want to take attention away from the band's recent greatest hits compilation, Loaded.

READ MORE: Serj Tankian Admits 'The Door Always Remains Open' For New Music From System of a Down

"[So we'll] start fresh in the new year," Rossdale said, adding that the tracks are all recorded and done and now are ready to be mixed.

"I'm trying to keep [the album] to 10 songs."

What Else Did Bush's Gavin Rossdale Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

One of the reasons he doesn't feel compelled to write a tell-all memoir anytime soon

Who are some of his favorite bands right now that give him hope for the future of rock and roll

How he got into taking ice baths in the first place

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Gavin Rossdale joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, July 31; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.