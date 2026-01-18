The 11 Best Alt-Rock Ballads of the 1990s

Written originally for the film City of Angels, “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls is one of the most widely recognized alt-rock songs and power ballads of the late ‘90s.

Frontman Johnny Rzeznik wrote the song after being asked to contribute to the City of Angels soundtrack by Rob Cavallo, the son of the film’s co-producer Bob Cavallo. Rzeznik had seen the film and, although not being very impressed by it, agreed to contribute to the soundtrack anyway.

“One of the reasons I wanted to do a song was because the soundtrack had U2 and Peter Gabriel on it and I wanted to be on the same piece of plastic as them. It made me feel like I was hob-nobbing with musical royalty. I thought that someday I could show it to my kids – tell them their old man was once on a record with Bono and Peter Gabriel,” Rzeznik told Classic Rock.

The song features a layered acoustic track that throughout the song’s almost five minute long runtime remains the arrangement’s steady foundation. As it progresses, the acoustic guitar is paired with soaring orchestral compositions, even featuring an atmospheric guitar solo that when all are combined results in a bombastic power ballad.

Rzeznik dove into the story behind the unfeigned lyrical content of the song in a 2013 interview: “While I wrote it, I was thinking about the situation of the Nicholas Cage character in the movie. This guy is completely willing to give up his own immortality, just to be able to feel something very human. And I think, ‘Wow! What an amazing thing it must be like to love someone so much that you give up everything to be with them.’”

Writing “Iris” for the film ended up being one of the best possible moves for Rzeznik and the Goo Goo Dolls, career – making the band as close to immortal as they could get. The song was added to the band’s sixth studio record Dizzy Up The Girl and broke a multitude of Billboard records, including staying at number one for a total of fourteen weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 Airplay chart.