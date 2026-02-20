Founding former members of Live — guitarist Chad Taylor and drummer Chad Gracey — shared images on social media showing a cease-and-desist letter sent to lead singer Ed Kowalczck regarding the use of the band's name.

The letter alleges the termination of the license to use any trademarks associated with Live for both Kowalczyk and The Fifth Veda, a record label founded by the singer.

Action Front Unlimited is listed in the letter as the "exclusive owner" of trademarks and intellectual property associated with Live. Members of the band originally formed the entity.

What the Emails Sent to Ed Kowalczyk Said

The publicly shared letter comes with an added comment from Taylor, who claims that Kowalczyk "never had the authority to remove me. I remain a founding shareholder and director of Action Front Unlimited, Inc. – the company that owns the Live name and trademarks."

Live announced a planned two-year hiatus in 2009 and in 2011, the band was reformed by Taylor, Gracey and bassist Patrick Dahlheimer, but without Kowalczyk. A new singer was brought in the following year, leading to disputes between both sides. Meanwhile, Kowalczyk toured as Ed Kowalczyk of Live.

Kowalczyk eventually rejoined the band in 2016 until things fell apart in 2022. Kowalczyk asserts he "fired" the rest of the band and, since then, he has toured under the name Live as its only original member.

The email can be seen in the social media post below. Taylor says, "I won't fight this in public. The courts will handle it."

Kowalczyk has yet to respond publicly to the cease-and-desist letter or claims over the rightful ownership of the Live trademark.

Loudwire has reached out to a representative for Live.

Live Trademark Battle Ensues Before Start of Tour

The cease-and-desist comes just as Kowalczyk is set to begin a tour of Canada under the Live band name. The tour begins Feb. 23 in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

The band played a pair of dates in Las Vegas in January. Those two shows have been the only ones scheduled so far in the U.S. for 2026.

Live 2026 Tour Dates

Feb. 23 – Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre

Feb. 24 – Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place

Feb. 26 – Tsuut'ina, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

Feb. 27 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

March 1 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Saktel Centre

March 2 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

March 5 – Hamilton, Ontario @ TD Coliseum

March 6 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 7 – London, Ontario @ Canada Life Place

March 9 – Oshawa, Ontario @ Tribute Communities Centre

March 10 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

March 11 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Videotron

March 13 – Moncton, New Brunswick @ Avenir Centre

March 14 – Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Scotiabank Centre

Live achieved significant commercial success in 1994 with the album Throwing Copper. Kowalczyk's unmistakable voice made him one of the more underrated alternative rock singers from that era.

