Poison wanted a bunch of candy and canned fish when touring in the early 1990s, according to a recently uncovered rider.

The production rider reportedly from a 1990 show in Nashville on the band's Flesh & Blood World Tour was recently shared on social media. Online records on Setlist.fm and other related touring websites show the band did perform at Nashville Municipal Auditorium that year with Warrant as an opening act.

What Poison Demanded When Touring in the '90s

The copy of the alleged rider shared on Instagram shows it was issued by a California-based management company for the tour behind Poison's 1990 Flesh & Blood album.

Such riders are typical in the concert industry as a way to let venues know what bands need when they come to town. They tend to cover everything from stage setup to dressing rooms to what the band would like to eat and drink that night.

When it came to Poison in the 1990s, they apparently wanted to load up on sweets and canned fish. Here are a few of the food items from the rider that were allegedly requested by Poison:

Jar of smooth peanut butter

Large bag of nacho cheese Doritos

Bag of regular potato chips

Bag of bite-sized Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

10 assorted candy bars

Tin of smoked mussels

Tin of sardines in oil

Can of assorted nuts

Can of macadamia nuts

Vegetable tray

Fruit bowl

In addition to all of those snacks and canned fish, the post also shows Poison as having specific requests when it came to the furniture in their dressing room. The rider lists the band as needing "comfortably appointed" seating for up to 10 people.

Glass table tops and lamps were forbidden in the backstage area according ot the rider.

Tour Rider Shows Warrant's Boozy Demands

When it came to Warrant, the rider shows the band allegedly wanted a whole lot of alcohol in addition to a sit-down dinner for 35 people.

Oh, and they also reportedly requested candy and fish like their tourmates in Poison. Here are some of the items Warrant wanted when touring in the early '90s:

Six cases of beer, including three cases of Budweiser, two cases of Corona and a case of Heineken

Bottle of Jack Daniels

Bottle of Cuervo Gold Tequila

Carton of Marlboro Light cigarettes

Carton of Marlboro Red cigarettes

Fresh seafood platter for 15 people

Ruffles and Fritos (with dip)

Assorted candies including M&M's, Snickers and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Deli tray with no processed meats

Besides food, alcohol and cigarettes, the rider shows Warrant may have had specific demands when it came to an unexpected item – batteries.

A line on the rider reads "Five 9-volt Energizer batteries (no exceptions)." A request for eight AA batteries follows that. It does not say whether they needed to be Energizer-brand batteries.

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Several Poison performances from this tour were recorded and later released as their Swallow This Live album.

Want more from the era of big hair and excess? We've got you covered below.