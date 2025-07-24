Big hair, big sounds, and big albums that have stood the test of time — these are the most collected album by 11 big '80s metal bands (on Discogs).

The 1980s are home to some of the most collected metal albums of all time. It's also a decade when acts like Def Leppard, Dio, and Whitesnake rarely went more than two years without releasing a new album.

Somehow, all of those releases didn't oversaturate the marketplace either.

Here is a look at 11 big '80s metal bands' most collected albums on the music cataloging and marketplace website, Discogs.

Def Leppard

With their third album, Def Leppard started moving away from the metal sound of their early releases while adding guitarist Phil Collen. Pyromania continues to be popular among collectors today.

1. Pyromania (1983), 102,916 copies collected

def leppard pyromania album cover Vertigo loading...

2. Hysteria (1987), 91,289 copies

3. High ‘N’ Dry (1981), 47,835 copies

4. On Through the Night (1980), 34,568 copies

5. Adrenalize (1992), 23,329 copies

Dio

Dio's most collected album isn't just one of the best from the '80s, but also arguably one of the top metal albums of all time.

1. Holy Diver (1983), 73,663 copies collected

Warner Bros. / Vertigo / Mercury Warner Bros. / Vertigo / Mercury loading...

2. The Last in Line (1984), 51,290 copies

3. Sacred Heart (1985), 35,790 copies

4. Dream Evil (1987), 28,202 copies

5. Lock Up The Wolves (1990), 15,209 copies

Dokken

Dokken's Under Lock and Key is a nearly perfect snapshot of where the genre was during the '80s. There are straightforward rock songs, ballads and an absolute ripper, "Til The Livin' End," that closes this one.

1. Under Lock and Key (1985), 21,013 copies collected

dokken under lock and key album cover Elektra loading...

2. Back for the Attack (1987), 20,561 copies

3. Tooth and Nail (1984), 19,014 copies

4. Beast From The East (1988), 12,706 copies

5. Breakin’ The Chains (1982), 10,554 copies

Judas Priest

Judas Priest's sixth album, British Steel, solidified the band as a commercial success. They would go on to follow that up two years later with another release that is nearly just as beloved by collectors in 2025.

1. British Steel (1980), 76,936 copies collected

Columbia Columbia loading...

2. Screaming For Vengeance (1982), 72,899 copies

3. Defenders of the Faith (1984), 51,523 copies

4. Painkiller (1990), 45,985 copies

5. Killing Machine (1978), 42,845 copies

Metallica

We probably don't have to tell you which Metallica album is the most collected, but here it is anyway.

1. Metallica (1991), 212,677 copies collected

metallica enter sandman Elektra loading...

2. Ride The Lightning (1984), 189,790 copies

3. … And Justice For All (1988), 167,809 copies

4. Kill ‘Em All (1983).158,502 copies

5. Hardwired…To Self-Destruct (2016), 65,590 copies

Motley Crue

It has an instrumental followed by a Beatles cover on side 1, and yet it is considered Motley Crue's breakthrough album.

1. Shout at the Devil (1983), 65,001 copies collected

Shout at the Devil Elektra loading...

2. Dr. Feelgood (1989), 51,674 copies

3. Theatre of Pain (1985), 47,449 copies

4. Girls, Girls, Girls (1987) 45,470 copies

5. Too Fast For Love (1981), 45,794 copies

Ozzy Osbourne

Fired from Black Sabbath, Ozzy goes out on his own and unleashes one of the most collected metal albums of the 1980s.

1. Blizzard of Ozz (1980) 90,707 copies collected

Jet Jet loading...

2. Diary of a Madman (1981), 72,972 copies

3. Bark at the Moon (1983), 58,151 copies

4. The Ultimate Sin (1986), 42,498 copies

5. No More Tears (1991), 42,398 copies

Poison

The cover of Poison's most-collected album was later edited to censor the model's tongue, opting to just feature her eyes instead.

1. Open Up and Say ... Ahh! (1988), 33,565 copies collected

poison open up and say ahh album cover Enigma / Capitol loading...

2. Look What the Cat Dragged In (1986), 22,784 copies

3. Flesh and Blood (1990), 19,556 copies

4. Native Tongue (1993), 6,378 copies

5. Swallow This Live (1991), 5,429 copies

Queensryche

While 1988's Operation: Mindcrime is the most collected Queensryche release, its 2006 sequel, Operation: Mindcrime II, sadly doesn't even crack the band's top 5.

1. Operation: Mindcrime (1988), 37,757 copies collected

EMI Manhattan EMI Manhattan loading...

2. Empire (1990), 31,089 copies

3. The Warning (1984), 20,800 copies

4. Rage for Order (1986), 20,728 copies

5. Promised Land (1994), 11,518 copies

Ratt

Ratt hit big with their 1984 full-length debut, Out of the Cellar. The cover features model Tawny Kitaen, who may be best known for her iconic appearance in a music video from the next band on this list.

1. Out of the Cellar (1984), 35,794 copies collected

ratt out of the cellar album cover Atlantic loading...

2. Invasion of Your Privacy (1985), 28,484 copies

3. Dancing Undercover (1986), 16,733 copies

4. Reach For the Sky (1988), 11,628 copies

5. Detonator (1990), 7,225 copies

Whitesnake

Whitesnake's most collected release is an album with many names. Depending on where you live, this one was either self-titled, Serpens Albus, or 1987.

1. Whitesnake (1987), 35,794 copies collected

Whitesnake, 'Whitesnake' (1987) EMI/Geffen loading...

2. Slide it In (1984), 36,753 copies

3. Slip of the Tongue (1989), 27,809 copies

4. Come An’ Get It (1981), 23,036 copies

5. Saints & Sinners (1982), 21,720 copies