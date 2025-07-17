Think you know the most popular thrash metal albums sitting in people's collections?

We recently combed through the listings for the biggest thrash metal bands of all time on Discogs to see which of their albums are the most beloved among collectors. Let's just say there were a few surprises.

Discogs is an online database where collectors log what they have in their collections and titles they are trying to sell. Here is a look at the most collected albums for 11 heavy hitters among thrash metal acts.

Anthrax

Anthrax's most collected album has consistently been one of the best represented in the band's setlists since it was released in 1987.

1. Among the Living (1987), 39,136 copies collected

Anthrax, 'Among The Living' (1987) Megaforce Records

2. State of Euphoria (1988), 30,891 copies

3. Spreading the Disease (1985), 28,248 copies

4. Persistence of Time (1990), 25,052 copies

5. Fistful of Metal (1984) 20,531 copies

Death Angel

Death Angel had one album released on a major label, Geffen, in 1990. It remains the band's most collected title to this day. It showcased a band that started out remarkably young maturing in songwriting and lyricism.

1. Act III (1990), 10,197 copies collected

Death Angel, 'Act III' album cover Geffen

2. Frolic Through The Park (1988), 9,074 copies

3. The Ultra-Violence (1987), 8,585 copies

4. The Evil Divide (2016), 4,151 copies

5. Humancide (2019), 3,913 copies

Exodus

Exodus's debut remains their most collected album, even without including the 2008 re-recorded version in the total. The DNA of Bay Area thrash is encoded within this one.

1. Bonded By Blood (1985), 23,130 copies collected

Exodus, Bonded By Blood Torrid/Combat

2. Fabulous Disaster (1989), 14,830 copies

3. Pleasures of the Flesh (1987), 14,098 copies

4. Tempo of the Damned (2004), 7,382 copies

5. Blood In Blood Out (2014), 5,769 copies

Kreator

The second album from German thrash purveyors Kreator sometimes gets forgotten due to other big titles from the genre that came out in 1986. It's a ruthless slab of extreme thrash and, today, it remains a favorite among collectors.

1. Pleasure to Kill (1986), 20,002 copies collected

Pleasure to Kill Noise

2. Extreme Aggression (1989), 18,754 copies

3. Terrible Certainty (1987), 15,819 copies

4. Coma of Souls (1990), 15,513 copies

5. Endless Pain (1985), 15,508 copies

Megadeth

Megadeth earned their first Grammy nomination in 1991 for Best Metal Performance thanks to their most collected record. They were beaten by Metallica, but that hasn't undermined the tech-thrash brilliance of this classic.

1. Rust in Peace (1990), 67,326 copies collected

Capitol Capitol

2. Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying? (1986), 62,569 copies

3. So Far, So Good… So What! (1988), 42,687 copies

4. Countdown to Extinction (1992), 40,976 copies

5. Killing is my Business… And Business Is Good! (1985), 34,708 copies

Metallica

No one is shocked to see which is Metallica's most collected album. It is somewhat surprising, however, to find one of the band's albums from the 2010s sneak into the Top 5.

1. Metallica (1991), 212,677 copies collected

metallica enter sandman Elektra

2. Ride The Lightning (1984), 189,790 copies

3. … And Justice For All (1988), 167,809 copies

4. Kill ‘Em All (1983), 158,502 copies

5. Hardwired…To Self-Destruct (2016), 65,590 copies

Municipal Waste

Out of all the bands on this list, Municipal Waste have the most song titles containing the word "thrash." So, there's that.

Their third album, The Art of Partying, proved that this genre was capable of producing new bands who could add a genuine classic to the towering legacy of the '80s icons.

1. The Art of Partying (2007), 7,087 copies collected

Municipal Waste, 'The Art of Partying' (2007) Earache

2. The Fatal Feast (Waste In Space) (2012), 5,345 copies

3. Hazardous Mutation (2005), 4,334 copies

4. Waste ’Em All (2003), 4,149 copies

5. Slime and Punishment (2017), 3,847 copies

Overkill

Overkill continue to crank out new music, having released a whopping 20 studio albums since 1985. Their early work from the 1980s continues to be the most beloved among collectors.

1. The Years of Decay (1989) 12,902 copies collected

Overkill, 'The Years of Decay' (1989) Megaforce

2. Under the Influence (1988), 12,150 copies

3. Taking Over (1987), 11,199 copies

4. Horrorscope (1991), 9,888 copies

5. Feel the Fire (1985), 9,487 copies

Sepultura

Sepultura started experimenting more heavily with their music on 1991's Arise by bringing elements of death metal into the mix. The experimentation paid off and it's a unique sound within the band's catalog right before groove came into focus.

1. Arise (1991), 38,977 copies collected

sepultura arise art Roadrunner

2. Chaos A.D. (1993), 39,636 copies

3. Beneath the Remains (1989), 33,297 copies

4. Roots (1996), 32,356 copies

5. Schizophrenia (1987), 18,620 copies

Slayer

Slayer enlisted Rick Rubin for the first time in 1986 when they put together the album that is still their most popular release today. Reign in Blood raised the stakes for speed and intensity, influencing extreme metal that would gain traction a few years later.

1. Reign in Blood (1986), 75,187 copies collected

Def Jam Def Jam

2. South of Heaven (1988), 52,831 copies

3. Seasons in the Abyss (1990), 49,979 copies

4. Show No Mercy (1983), 44,016 copies

5. Hell Awaits (1985), 41,743 copies

Testament

Nearly 40 years after its release, Testament's debut continues to be the band's top title among collectors on Discogs. Bands are rarely this focused and polished on their first album.

1. The Legacy (1987), 21,151 copies collected

Testament, 'The Legacy' (1987) Megaforce

2. The New Order (1988), 18,929 copies

3. Practice What You Preach (1989), 17,568 copies

4. Souls of Black (1990), 14,790 copies

5. The Formation of Damnation (2008), 10,550 copies