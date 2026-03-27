It's time to vote in Round 3 of Loudwire's March Madness: Decades of Destruction tournament! Just eight bands remains in the final matchups within each of the four divisions.

It'll be Black Sabbath Vs. Queen, Ozzy Osbourne Vs. Metallica, Pantera Vs. Nirvana and Slipknot Vs. System of a Down and your votes will narrow it down to the Final Four with one representative from four difference decades.

In Round 2, the closest matchup we saw was between Nirvana and Korn, with the grunge groundbreakers edging out the nu-metal pioneers by less than five percent of the votes. The biggest landslide? That goes to Metallica, who triumphed over Guns N' Roses with a shocking 81 percent of the votes.

The polls are back open and we've got another round of fierce matchups that will force you to make some difficult decisions.

Start voting further down the page and learn more about the tournament below.

March Madness: Decades of Destruction Tournament — Rounds + Voting

Voting will close at 11:59PM ET at each of the scheduled dates outlined below.

You can vote once per hour, so keep coming back to help make the biggest push to send your favorites through to each round.

The Final Four will find one band from each decade — 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s — all battling it out before the championship round.

Round 1: March 17-22

Round 2: March 24-26

Round 3: March 27-30

Final Four: March 31-April 2

Championship: April 3-6

Winner Declared: April 7

Which decade will emerge to have the greatest band of all time, as determined by all of you? We'll find out on April 7!

Cast your votes in the polls below!

ROUND 3 — '70s Division

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ROUND 3 — '80s Division

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ROUND 3 - '90s Division

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ROUND 3 - '00s Division

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Below, see the best rock band for every letter of the alphabet!