Evanescence's Amy Lee has become one of the biggest names in the rock world, but years before her success her father John Lee had his own brush with national fame. Lee actually won on an episode of the late 1970s / early '80s talent competition The Gong Show and much like his daughter, he too was a singer.

About Amy Lee's Father

While Amy Lee entered the music industry at a young age, in some ways she had guidance from her father who has spent most of his life around music.

"[He was a radio DJ], 30 years. From oldies to pop rock to easy listening. We moved around a lot because of my dad's job," Amy recalled of her father to Q With Tom Power.

Within the chat, Amy also recalled her father having a music career prior to his lengthy run as a radio DJ.

"My dad was in a band before being a DJ. He was in a rock band. It was called The Hard Luck Band. They played covers and originals and my dad was the lead singer and the guitar player."

"Actually, my dad was on The Gong Show. He won The Gong Show. You can find it online. John Lee sings [Eagles' 1973 ballad] 'Desperado.' He was really good, but you look at him back then and I think it was 1980 or 1979 and he looks just like me with a mustache. We look the same. It's so funny."

The Gong Show was a rather wacky amateur talent competition that ran on network TV from 1976 to 1980. The show would often feature a mix of comedians, musicians and stunt performers with a panel of three celebrity judges giving them either scores based from one to 10 or using a mallet to hit a giant gong behind the panel seating for the truly awful acts.

In video footage of the performance shared by YouTube account PatootyBear, Lee is welcomed to the stage by Gong Show host Chuck Barris before belting out the track.

John Lee Sings "Desperado" on The Gong Show

What Amy Lee's Father Thought of Her Pursuing Music

While speaking about her family upbringing, Lee was asked what her father thought of her deciding to enter to the music industry at such a young age.

She recalled, "He was so proud. Definitely cautious for me and semi-protective. He was just worried for me and making sure I was taken care of because I was a teenager when we got signed."

Amy added, "I went to college for one semester in Tennessee and we got a record deal and left and he was like, 'Okay.' He had to just waive goodbye and let me go."

READ MORE: Evanescence's Amy Lee — The 2026 Cover Story Interview

Soon it was her and a bunch of guys hitting the road to start their career. "I know that was hard," says Amy. "My parents were so proud of me."

Evanescence's Amy Lee Guests on Q With Tom Power

John Lee's 2010s Musical Re-emergence

Though his music career never took off like his daughter's, John Lee did turn up on a 2016 children's album, Dream Too Much, that was recorded by Amy Lee.

Amy shared in promotional material leading up to the album's release that the it was initially just four or five songs that she was going to present to her father as a 60th birthday present. But when Amazon approached her to do a full children's album, she accepted.

John Lee is credited as a co-writer on the tracks "Little Bird," "The End of the Book" and "If You're a Star."

“Every song on this album has a story – whether it’s an original for our son based on his favorite things or a song my dad used to sing to me when I was a little girl. I can’t begin to tell you how fulfilling this project has been." shared Amy at the time. "It's just been extremely good for my heart and for my family too."

Amy Lee, "If You're a Star"

Below, see which Evanescence song made the list for our Best Rock Songs of Each Year Since 1970.