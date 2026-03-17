Welcome to Loudwire's March Madness: Decades of Destruction tournament where YOU will help determine the best rock and metal band from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s before one emerges as the greatest of all the decades.

Eight bands have been chosen to represent each of those decades and, even in Round 1, we've got some pretty heated battles — Led Zeppelin Vs. Rush, Metallica Vs. Iron Maiden, Green Day Vs. Rage Against the Machine and Blink-182 Vs. My Chemical Romance just to name a small handful.

And it's only going to get more competitive through the five rounds, so let's take a look at what's ahead these next couple of weeks.

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March Madness: Decades of Destruction Tournament — Rounds + Voting

Voting will close at 11:59PM ET at each of the scheduled times outlined below.

You can vote once per hour, so keep coming back to help make the biggest push to send your favorites through to each round.

The Final Four will find one band from each decade — 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s — all battling it out before the championship round.

Round 1: March 17-22

Round 2: March 23-26

Round 3: March 27-30

Final Four: March 31-April 2

Championship: April 3-6

Winner Declared: April 7

Which decade will emerge to have the greatest band of all time, as determined by all of you? We'll find out on April 7!

Cast your votes in the polls below!

ROUND 1 — '70s Division

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ROUND 1 — '80s Division

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ROUND 1 - '90s Division

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ROUND 1 - '00s Division

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Below, see the best rock band for every letter of the alphabet!