10 Times Thrash Bands Released a Ballad (And It Ruled!)

From the early days of Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good! all the way to Megadeth’s most recent record, The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!, Dave Mustaine’s brainchild has always had a knack for incorporating the attitude and aggression of thrash with undeniably catchy melodies.

Megadeth’s tunes arguably see their most melodic form starting in the early ‘90s, especially with the track we’re featuring here; 1994’s “A Tout Le Monde.” It’s a woefully beautiful track that at surface level seems to be themed around the topic of suicide.

Mustaine gave fans more clarity on the track's origins in an interview with NHL during a visit to Canada in 2017, “I had a dream about my mom, just after she died. I had a visitation and the one thing she got to do was come back and visit, but she could only say one thing,‘I love you.’ That was the interesting thing for me, and that's what the song is about, telling my friends, ‘I love you all.’”

Despite the song’s popularity, the track has become a rarity in the band’s live set. Consider catching a Megadeth show in France or Montreal if this tune is on your show bucket list.