10 Heaviest Bands Who Released A Power Ballad

Just because a band is heavy doesn’t mean they can’t have a softer side. In fact, Loudwire has counted 174 times metal bands have released power ballads in this comprehensive playlist, with giants such as Metallica, Judas Priest, Ozzy and Pantera making multiple entries. Though, this is not an ‘80s phenom – newer metal bands are tapping into big emotions too with Spiritbox, Bring Me the Horizon and Sleep Token all represented in the list as well.

Many times, these power ballads have all the same fire and fury that these heavy acts are known for in their sweeping catalogs, but the songs give a new dimension to their artistry – just listen to the guitar solo in Judas Priest's “Beyond the Realms of Death” and it fits right in the leagues of “Firepower” but has its own gripping, expressive take. Or, sometimes like in the case of Slipknot’s “Snuff,” it’s a total change of the guard and can even evolve into its own offshoot, which provided a strong case for the evolution of Stone Sour.

Loudwire’s playlist is a massive, 15-hour-plus affair, just enough time to process some heavy stuff. But, if you want a lighter load, here are 10 power ballads that really make their mark. So, light some candles or prepare to light some stuff on fire for that ritual cleansing – whatever you need to do, here’s your soundtrack.

