Volbeat have just announced their new album, God of Angels Trust, alongside the debut of a music video for the new song "By a Monster's Hand" as well as a massive list of worldwide tour dates.

In other words, it's a great day to be a Volbeat fan!

The veteran Danish rockers will released their ninth album, the successor to 2021's Servant of the Mind, on June 6 via Vertigo/Universal. Volbeat again worked with longtime producer Jacob Hansen, who, as evidenced by the stomping new single, delivers another heavy, punchy recording.

Check out the music video for "By a Monster's Hand" further down the page.

Regarding the writing and recording process this time around, frontman Michael Poulsen explains, "In the past, I've taken a long time to write and obsessed over so many elements of the songs before finishing them. This time, I wanted to make a Volbeat record without thinking too much about it. Instead of following any kind of structure I said, 'Okay, there are no rules. I can do anything I want. I can start with a chorus or do songs that are just a bunch of verses stacked on top of each other. Anything goes.' That was freeing for me and made it exciting to write this album."

"In some ways, it feels like we've come full circle,” Poulsen continues. "If you start drawing a circle over an extended period of time, eventually you've going to get back where you started, and that's how I feel now. I've dealt with medical operations, lineup changes, and all these things, and now it feels like a rebirth. It doesn't feel like we're doing our ninth studio album, it feels like we're on our first album again and there's something really refreshing about that."

Volbeat, "By a Monster's Hand"

God of Angels Trust wields and additional nine songs, including one delightfully picturesque and verbose track titled "In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom."

Support for God of Angels Trust will begin immediately after the album's release.

On June 7, Volbeat will kick off their exhaustive world tour, co-headlining a series of dates in Canada with Three Days Grace and special guests Wage War.

In mid-July, a headlining U.S. tour launches in Denver, Colorado, wrapping up in Tinley Park, Illinois on Aug. 22 with Halestorm and The Ghost Inside. And, after a nearly four-week break, Volbeat will embark on a U.K. and European run with Bush and Gel as support.

See the album track listing and all tour dates directly below. Look for tickets to go on sale on March 14 at 10AM local time. Fans who pre-order the album through Volbeat or Universal Music Group webstores through 5PM local time on March 9 will receive a code to access tickets early starting March 10 at 10AM local time.

Volbeat, God of Angels Trust Album Art + Track Listing

volbeat god of angels trust album cover with goat in dark orante room Universal Music Group loading...

01. "Devils are Awake"

02. "By a Monster's Hand"

03. "Acid Rain"

04. "Demonic Depression"

05. "In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom"

06. "Time Will Heal"

07. "Better Be Fueled than Tamed"

08. "At the End of the Sirens"

09. "Lonely Fields"

10. "Enlighten the Disorder (By a Monster's Hand Part 2)"

Volbeat 2025 World Tour Dates

Co-headline with Three Days Grace and Wage War

June 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

June 9 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

June 10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

June 12 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

June 13 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

June 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

June 17 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

June 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

June 21 - London, ON - Canada Life Place

June 22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Headline with Halestorm + The Ghost Inside

July 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

July 19 – Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 21 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

July 22 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

July 24 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

July 25 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

July 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 28 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

July 31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

August 2 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

August 3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August 7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

August 9 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 12 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 13 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

August 14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 16 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

August 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 19 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 22 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Headline with Bush + Gel

September 18 - Herning, DK - Jyske Bank Boxen

September 19 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

September 23 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

September 24 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

September 26 - Stuttgart, DE - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

September 27 - Cologne, DE - LANXESS Arena

September 28 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-ARENA

September 30 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle

October 3 - Prague, CZ - O2 universum

October 4 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena

October 6 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

October 8 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

October 10 - Leipzig, DE - QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena

October 11 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

October 13 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar

October 15 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena

October 17 - Stockholm, SE - 3Arena

October 18 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena

October 19 - Gothenburg, SE - Scandinavium

October 21 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena

October 22 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotterdam Ahoy

October 23 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal

October 25 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

October 28 - Bilbao, ES - CUBEC - Bilbao Exhibition Centre

October 30 - Barcelona, ES - Sant Jordi Club

October 31 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre

November 2 - Paris, FR - Zénith Paris - La Villette

November 5 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

November 6 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

November 8 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

November 10 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

November 12 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

November 13 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley