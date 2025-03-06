Volbeat Announce 9th Album, Debut Heavy New Song + Book Giant 2025 World Tour
Volbeat have just announced their new album, God of Angels Trust, alongside the debut of a music video for the new song "By a Monster's Hand" as well as a massive list of worldwide tour dates.
In other words, it's a great day to be a Volbeat fan!
The veteran Danish rockers will released their ninth album, the successor to 2021's Servant of the Mind, on June 6 via Vertigo/Universal. Volbeat again worked with longtime producer Jacob Hansen, who, as evidenced by the stomping new single, delivers another heavy, punchy recording.
Regarding the writing and recording process this time around, frontman Michael Poulsen explains, "In the past, I've taken a long time to write and obsessed over so many elements of the songs before finishing them. This time, I wanted to make a Volbeat record without thinking too much about it. Instead of following any kind of structure I said, 'Okay, there are no rules. I can do anything I want. I can start with a chorus or do songs that are just a bunch of verses stacked on top of each other. Anything goes.' That was freeing for me and made it exciting to write this album."
"In some ways, it feels like we've come full circle,” Poulsen continues. "If you start drawing a circle over an extended period of time, eventually you've going to get back where you started, and that's how I feel now. I've dealt with medical operations, lineup changes, and all these things, and now it feels like a rebirth. It doesn't feel like we're doing our ninth studio album, it feels like we're on our first album again and there's something really refreshing about that."
Volbeat, "By a Monster's Hand"
God of Angels Trust wields and additional nine songs, including one delightfully picturesque and verbose track titled "In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom."
Support for God of Angels Trust will begin immediately after the album's release.
On June 7, Volbeat will kick off their exhaustive world tour, co-headlining a series of dates in Canada with Three Days Grace and special guests Wage War.
In mid-July, a headlining U.S. tour launches in Denver, Colorado, wrapping up in Tinley Park, Illinois on Aug. 22 with Halestorm and The Ghost Inside. And, after a nearly four-week break, Volbeat will embark on a U.K. and European run with Bush and Gel as support.
See the album track listing and all tour dates directly below. Look for tickets to go on sale on March 14 at 10AM local time. Fans who pre-order the album through Volbeat or Universal Music Group webstores through 5PM local time on March 9 will receive a code to access tickets early starting March 10 at 10AM local time.
Volbeat, God of Angels Trust Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Devils are Awake"
02. "By a Monster's Hand"
03. "Acid Rain"
04. "Demonic Depression"
05. "In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan's Spawn in a Dying World of Doom"
06. "Time Will Heal"
07. "Better Be Fueled than Tamed"
08. "At the End of the Sirens"
09. "Lonely Fields"
10. "Enlighten the Disorder (By a Monster's Hand Part 2)"
Volbeat 2025 World Tour Dates
Co-headline with Three Days Grace and Wage War
June 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
June 9 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
June 10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
June 12 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
June 13 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
June 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
June 17 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
June 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
June 21 - London, ON - Canada Life Place
June 22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Headline with Halestorm + The Ghost Inside
July 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
July 19 – Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 21 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
July 22 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater
July 24 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
July 25 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
July 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 28 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
July 31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
August 2 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
August 3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
August 7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
August 9 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
August 10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
August 12 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
August 13 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
August 14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
August 16 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
August 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
August 19 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
August 22 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Headline with Bush + Gel
September 18 - Herning, DK - Jyske Bank Boxen
September 19 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
September 23 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
September 24 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
September 26 - Stuttgart, DE - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
September 27 - Cologne, DE - LANXESS Arena
September 28 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-ARENA
September 30 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle
October 3 - Prague, CZ - O2 universum
October 4 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena
October 6 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
October 8 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
October 10 - Leipzig, DE - QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena
October 11 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena
October 13 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar
October 15 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena
October 17 - Stockholm, SE - 3Arena
October 18 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena
October 19 - Gothenburg, SE - Scandinavium
October 21 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena
October 22 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotterdam Ahoy
October 23 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal
October 25 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
October 28 - Bilbao, ES - CUBEC - Bilbao Exhibition Centre
October 30 - Barcelona, ES - Sant Jordi Club
October 31 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre
November 2 - Paris, FR - Zénith Paris - La Villette
November 5 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
November 6 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
November 8 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
November 10 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
November 12 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
November 13 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
