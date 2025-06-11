Who are the "Big 4" of non-U.S. grunge bands?

Everyone knows that grunge dominated the rock landscape of the early '90s and the Seattle scene played a huge role in that. Acts such of Nirvana, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and Pearl Jam emerged from playing Seattle clubs to headlining stages across the world.

In the U.S., grunge's reach would eventually span to other parts of the U.S. where acts such as L7, Sponge, Stone Temple Pilots, Veruca Salt and more would find popularity embracing the sound and style as well.

But what about outside the U.S.? Did grunge infiltrate other corners of the world? We're here to share that yes it did, although the pickings are quite slim of bands that found some success adopting grunge into their sound from regions outside the U.S.

Our "Big 4" of Non-U.S. Grunge Bands includes two acts from the U.K., one from Sweden and one from Australia. There were other acts from Canada, Italy, Germany, Poland and France under consideration, but we stuck with the groups that seemed to have the most success playing grunge music and finding an audience stateside.

Who are the "Big 4" of non-U.S. grunge bands? Scroll down to find out.

