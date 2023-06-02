Bring Me the Horizon Bring Back the Heavy With Lil Uzi Vert + Glassjaw Singer on ‘AmEN’

"AmEN" may be the exclamation some Bring Me the Horizon fans are saying after hearing the chameleonic rockers return to their heavier roots, but it's also the title of their latest song. It's true about the heaviness, as Oli Sykes is back in full screaming vocals, even adding some guttural moments, and the song also has a killer breakdown.

Just last month, keyboardist Jordan Fish explained after the release of the band's electro pop-punk jam "Lost" that the group was forgoing their metal heaviness for the time being, saving it up for a future chapter in their Post Human series of releases.

"We're on a journey of doing different types of records, which we set ourselves up to do thinking we'd get through it really quickly, and it hasn't panned out that way, for a number of reasons," Fish told Kerrang!

He continued, "We're working on four Post Human records, and we've been working on them all at the same time. … Why it's taken longer is that we've done stuff for the third and fourth ones as well."

Fish added, "The fourth one is where we want to explore the more heavy stuff, so in a way it limits how much we want to go heavy on this one. You don't want them all to sound the same. And you want to be confident in your conviction of going all-in on a style."

At present, "AmEN" appears to be a standalone single, though it likely will find its way onto a Post Human release, and given the heaviness of the song, it might just be the fourth album Fish had mentioned.

As for the song itself, Bring Me the Horizon gets a little help, as rapper and noted rock fan Lil Uzi Vert adds a mid-song rap, while post-hardcore vocalist Daryl Palumbo of Glassjaw and Head Automatica fame raises the energy as well. If you like what you hear, the song is available via multiple platforms here.

Dig a little deeper into the song by checking out the lyrics below.

Bring Me the Horizon featuring Lil Uzi Vert + Daryl Palumbo, "AmEN"

Bring Me the Horizon, "AmEN" Lyrics

I hope you have fun

Rotting in hell!

Swim the witch

Slay the infidel!

(Suck a dick heretic!)

I hate you!

& I’d like to see you

Burn, burn, burn! So tell all your friends

This is the end of everything!

Too late to repent

The wicked will reap what

they sow!

We will sanctify!

(Rise my brethren)

Purify!

(Purge out the sin)

Rejoice in their sorrow and sing!

All hail nex gen!

Can I get an amen? Somebody call the exorcist!

This is Hersey,

The child is possessed!

(Subjugate the apostate!)

Don’t you know

you’re so six six sick! Yeah,

You fanatics

Prey on me

Hate on me

Patiently waiting

To watch me bleed

Get your head from out of my ass

Got me feeling like a human centipede

Just let me breathe

Stay the fuck away from me

I don’t really want me

As my own enemy So tell all your friends

This is the end of everything!

Too late to repent

We’ll bathe in the blood of the damned

We will sanctify!

(Rise my brethren)

Purify!

(Purge out the sin)

Rejoice in their sorrow and

sing

All hail nex gen!

Can I get an amen? Just let me suffer

(Just let me breathe)

Just let me suffer

(Suffer in peace)

Just let me suffer

(Just let me breathe)

Oh Just let me...

Just let me suffer!

Just let me breathe!

Just let me suffer!

Suffer in peace!

(I’m about to lose control)

Fallen from grace

Corrupted our faith

Foul renegade

(I’m about to lose control)

Thou will be done!

Til kingdom come!

No absolution! So tell all your friends

This is the end of everything

Too late to repent

The wicked will reap what they sow!

We will sanctify!

(Rise my brethren)

Purify!

(Purge out the sin)

Rejoice in their sorrow and sing

All hail nex gen!

Can I get an amen? I execute judgment on you!

You wicked demon!

You burn in hell!

Youburn in hell!

It’s over!

READ MORE: Non-Famous Oli Sykes Keeps Getting Fan Mail Meant for Bring Me the Horizon Singer

Bring Me the Horizon are currently on tour in support of their recent music. There's a handful of European stops this coming week, before the band catches a break then heads to the U.S. for shows in late June all the way into August. Be sure to get your tickets to see them live here.