Bring Me the Horizon released the catchy new song "Lost" on Thursday (May 4). And its relatable lyrics pointing to battles with mental illness and difficulties with prescribed medication have BMTH fans fervently responding to the pop-punk-inspired emo track.

"This new Bring Me the Horizon song is fucking sick," one listener said on Twitter. Another Bring Me the Horizon fan on Twitter added, "We all thought MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] brought the emo revolution. Little did we know it would be Bring Me the Horizon."

Below, read the lyrics to Bring Me the Horizon's "Lost," hear the song and watch the music video. Find more fan reactions toward the bottom of this page.

"What the hell is fucking wrong with me?" BMTH's Oli Sykes sings in "Lost." "I guess there's no remedy."

READ MORE: Bring Me the Horizon Tease New Music, Launch Video Series on YouTube

The singer continues, "I used to go to therapy / But the doctor tried to section me." However, a refrain that advances the "stupid medicine" is "not doin' anything" has drawn concern on Reddit.

"I'm seeing TikToks of girls filming themselves throw away their meds because of the lyrics to Lost," one Reddit user posted in /r/BringMeTheHorizon. Loudwire was unable to find any legitimate videos of this nature. Still, the American Medical Association (AMA) advises against discontinuing prescribed medication without consulting your healthcare provider.

Response to BMTH's "Lost"

"What the fuck," someone responded in the same Reddit thread. "if I threw away my meds I'm taking I would more than likely kill myself with how bad my depression is. It's ok to take meds and get help for yourself, don't let these 'trends' turn off the idea of helping yourself."

Another added, "As someone who struggles with anxiety and have refused medicine myself, I certainly wouldn't advocate for that approach for everyone. … Also if someone does choose to get off meds they have to taper off carefully not cold turkey so this is scary."

Another listener on Twitter said the lyrics "hit different when you suffer from chronic illness."

"Lost," first teased by the British rock band with medical images that are vividly revisited in its video, is part of Bring Me the Horizon's Post Human series. This summer, BMTH tour with Fall Out Boy. Get tix here.

Bring Me the Horizon, "Lost" Lyrics

Watching Evangelion

With a big fat slug of ketamine

I lost the plot a little while ago

My dog just died, my friends hate me

I saw myself on MTV

And my ego is not my amigo Oh, maybe I don't belong on this planet

Red crescent moons all over my hands

It's too much to take, I can't understand it

Someone tell me Why am I this way?

Stupid medicine, not doin' anything

What the hell is fucking wrong with me?

I guess there's no remedy

I'm so terribly lost Imaginary enemies, suicidal tendеncies

Serotonin's proper on its arsе

I used to go to therapy

But the doctor tried to section me

The next time that I open up to someone

Will be my autopsy because I don't think I belong on this planet

Red crescent moons all over my hands

It's too much to take, I can't fucking stand it

Someone tell me And if I keep this up

I think I'm gonna break down

I think I'm gonna break through

I think I'm gonna break down

I think I'm gonna break down

Someone tell me Why am I this way?

Stupid medicine, not doin' anything

What the hell is fucking wrong with me?

I guess there's no remedy

I'm so terribly lost

Why am I this way?

Stupid medicine, not doin' anything

What the hell is fucking wrong with me?

I guess there's no remedy

Own worst enemy

I'm so terribly lost

Bring Me the Horizon, "Lost"

Bring Me the Horizon, "Lost" (Video)

Reddit Thread

More Fan Responses