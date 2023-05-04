Bring Me the Horizon Release New Song ‘Lost,’ Fans Respond to Its Relatable Lyrics
Bring Me the Horizon released the catchy new song "Lost" on Thursday (May 4). And its relatable lyrics pointing to battles with mental illness and difficulties with prescribed medication have BMTH fans fervently responding to the pop-punk-inspired emo track.
"This new Bring Me the Horizon song is fucking sick," one listener said on Twitter. Another Bring Me the Horizon fan on Twitter added, "We all thought MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] brought the emo revolution. Little did we know it would be Bring Me the Horizon."
Below, read the lyrics to Bring Me the Horizon's "Lost," hear the song and watch the music video. Find more fan reactions toward the bottom of this page.
"What the hell is fucking wrong with me?" BMTH's Oli Sykes sings in "Lost." "I guess there's no remedy."
The singer continues, "I used to go to therapy / But the doctor tried to section me." However, a refrain that advances the "stupid medicine" is "not doin' anything" has drawn concern on Reddit.
"I'm seeing TikToks of girls filming themselves throw away their meds because of the lyrics to Lost," one Reddit user posted in /r/BringMeTheHorizon. Loudwire was unable to find any legitimate videos of this nature. Still, the American Medical Association (AMA) advises against discontinuing prescribed medication without consulting your healthcare provider.
Response to BMTH's "Lost"
"What the fuck," someone responded in the same Reddit thread. "if I threw away my meds I'm taking I would more than likely kill myself with how bad my depression is. It's ok to take meds and get help for yourself, don't let these 'trends' turn off the idea of helping yourself."
Another added, "As someone who struggles with anxiety and have refused medicine myself, I certainly wouldn't advocate for that approach for everyone. … Also if someone does choose to get off meds they have to taper off carefully not cold turkey so this is scary."
Another listener on Twitter said the lyrics "hit different when you suffer from chronic illness."
"Lost," first teased by the British rock band with medical images that are vividly revisited in its video, is part of Bring Me the Horizon's Post Human series. This summer, BMTH tour with Fall Out Boy. Get tix here.
Bring Me the Horizon, "Lost" Lyrics
Watching Evangelion
With a big fat slug of ketamine
I lost the plot a little while ago
My dog just died, my friends hate me
I saw myself on MTV
And my ego is not my amigo
Oh, maybe I don't belong on this planet
Red crescent moons all over my hands
It's too much to take, I can't understand it
Someone tell me
Why am I this way?
Stupid medicine, not doin' anything
What the hell is fucking wrong with me?
I guess there's no remedy
I'm so terribly lost
Imaginary enemies, suicidal tendеncies
Serotonin's proper on its arsе
I used to go to therapy
But the doctor tried to section me
The next time that I open up to someone
Will be my autopsy because
I don't think I belong on this planet
Red crescent moons all over my hands
It's too much to take, I can't fucking stand it
Someone tell me
And if I keep this up
I think I'm gonna break down
I think I'm gonna break through
I think I'm gonna break down
I think I'm gonna break down
Someone tell me
Why am I this way?
Stupid medicine, not doin' anything
What the hell is fucking wrong with me?
I guess there's no remedy
I'm so terribly lost
Why am I this way?
Stupid medicine, not doin' anything
What the hell is fucking wrong with me?
I guess there's no remedy
Own worst enemy
I'm so terribly lost
Bring Me the Horizon, "Lost"
Bring Me the Horizon, "Lost" (Video)
