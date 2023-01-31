Fall Out Boy are hitting the road with Bring Me the Horizon. The two just announced a set of 2023 North American stadium tour dates together. And Alkaline Trio will join them for three of the shows. The package includes several concerts at major stadiums.

Plus, additional bands New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr will provide further support on select dates on the trek.

Last week, Fall Out Boy teased the tour with a video showing venues displaying the newly adopted Fall Out Boy proverb, "If you build it, they will come." They later shared an image resembling BMTH's That's the Spirit album artwork with the caption, "Things are looking overcast on the horizon. Check back tomorrow [Jan. 31] to see if weather conditions improve."

Last month, Fall Out Boy announced So Much (for) Stardust, their forthcoming eighth studio album. It features "Love From the Other Side" and "Heartbreak Feels So Good," both released in January. Fall Out Boy heavily teased the album earlier this year.

Two weeks ago, founding Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman revealed that he was taking a break from the band for mental health reasons. Fall Out Boy singer-guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz and drummer Andy Hurley supported his decision.

"It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride," Trohman said in a statement on Jan. 18.

Meanwhile, Bring Me the Horizon's latest full length, POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR came out in 2020 and has been succeeded by a number of singles, the most recent being "STraNgeRs."

Fall Out Boy + Bring Me the Horizon 2023 North American Tour Dates

June 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field *

June 23 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino *

June 24 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amp. *

June 27 – Woodlands, Teaxs @ Mitchell Pavilion

June 28 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

July 1 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.

July 2 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium

July 5 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amp.

July 7 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Usana Amp.

July 9 – Englewood, Colo @ Fiddler's Green

July 11 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp.

July 13 – Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amp.

July 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Ctr

July 16 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Ctr

July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Ctr

July 19 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion

July 22 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Amp.

July 24 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Amp.

July 25 – Tampa, Fla @ MidFlorida Amp.

July 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amp.

July 29 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre

July 30 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 1 – Forest Hills, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 2 – Boston, Mass @ Fenway Park

Aug. 4 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amp.

Aug. 5 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Ctr

Aug. 6 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion

* With Alkaline Trio