Fall Out Boy Shed Well-Earned Tears in New Song ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’

Fall Out Boy are wasting no time dropping another new single, and they're up to some seriously fun hijinks in the corresponding video for their latest release, "Heartbreak Feels So Good."

As for the song itself, it sounds like classic Fall Out Boy, a high energy, instant earworm that should have you singing along in no time. Patrick Stump embraces the band's emo nature, singing, "We could cry a little / Cry a lot / But don’t stop dancing / Don’t dare stop / We’ll cry later or cry now / You know it’s heartbreak / We could dance our tears away / Emancipate ourselves / We’ll cry later or cry now but baby." You can get a closer look at the lyrics below.

As for the Whitey McConnaughy-directed video, it's a fun clip centered on a prank that goes awry, with a guest turn from their Hella Mega tourmate Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a few humorous callbacks. What will become of Patrick, Pete and Andy with things go amiss and where's Joe? Watch the clip and find out below. And if you like the song, it's currently available via multiple platforms here.

Fall Out Boy, "Heartbreak Feels So Good"

Fall Out Boy, "Heartbreak Feels So Good" Lyrics

No matter what they tell you

The future’s up for grabs, no

No matter what they sell you

Is there a word for “Bad Miracle?” Nobody said the road was endless

Nobody said the climb was friendless

But could we please pretend this

Won’t end? It was an uphill battle but they didn’t know

No they didn’t know

We were gonna use the roads as a ramp to take off We could cry a little

Cry a lot

But don’t stop dancing

Don’t dare stop

We’ll cry later or cry now

You know it’s heartbreak

We could dance our tears away

Emancipate ourselves

We’ll cry later or cry now but baby Heartbreak feels so good We said we’d never grow up

It’s open season on blue moods

Light from a screen of messages

Unsent It was an uphill battle but they didn’t know

No they didn’t know

We were gonna use the roads as a ramp to take off We could cry a little

Cry a lot

But don’t stop dancing

Don’t dare stop

We’ll cry later or cry now

You know it’s heartbreak

We could dance our tears away

Emancipate ourselves

We’ll cry later or cry now but baby Heartbreak feels so good It was an uphill battle but they didn’t know

No they didn’t know

We were gonna use the roads as a ramp to take off We could cry a little

Cry a lot

But don’t stop dancing

Don’t dare stop

We’ll cry later or cry now

You know it’s heartbreak

We could dance our tears away

Emancipate ourselves

We’ll cry later or cry now but baby Heartbreak feels so good

"Heartbreak Feels So Good" is the second song to surface from the recently announced So Much (for) Stardust album, following on the heels of the lead single "Love From the Other Side." Pre-orders are available for the new album at this location ahead of its March 24 release date.

Fans can also look for a Fall Out Boy return engagement to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they'll provide the TV broadcast debut of "Heartbreak Feels So Good" on Jan. 31.