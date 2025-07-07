Fall Out Boy will be without the services of lead guitarist Joe Trohman for the remainder of the year. The musician issued a statement in which he revealed that he'll be undergoing surgery on his right hand that has been needed and he'll be taking the rest of the year for recovery.

Joe Trohman's Message to Fall Out Boy Fans

In his posting, Trohman revealed that while he's taking time off, the band is still planning to honor their 2025 dates.

The guitarist said as follows:

Hey everyone, After years of managing ongoing issues with my righthand, it's become clear that I need surgery to avoid permanent damage. Unfortunately, this means I'll have to take the rest of the year off from playing with the band. The silver lining is that I'm on track for a full recovery. The band will still be playing all scheduled shows. I'm looking forward to recovering so I can get back out there with the guys. Thanks so much for the love and support. Joe

This is not the first time that Trohman has taken leave from the band. Back in 2023, the guitarist revealed that he was taking an undetermined amount of time away from the band in order to address his mental health. At the time, he had stated that his mental health conditions had "rapidly deteriorated over the past several years."

After leaving in mid-January, Trohman returned by late May of the same year. During his break, the group brought in Ben Young on occasion to handle promotional activities for their new album at the time. The group has not revealed who will be handling guitar duties for their touring during this absence for Trohman for the group.

READ MORE: The 25 Best Rock Songs of the Last 25 Years

Fall Out Boy are playing select festival dates this summer. They'll be appearing at the Cowboys Music Festival on July 8 in Calgary and have dates at the Minnesota Yacht Club festival on July 19 and Summer Sonic in Japan in August before a trio of shows in South America. They also have a festival booked for Sept. 28 at the Oceans Calling in Ocean City, Maryland. All Fall Out Boy ticketing and tour dates can be found through the group's website.