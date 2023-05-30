Guitarist Joe Trohman Returns to Fall Out Boy After Taking Hiatus From Band
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman has ended his hiatus from the anthemic pop-rock act, announcing his return to the band in a new message to fans this week.
In January, Trohman said he was taking a break from Fall Out Boy for mental health reasons, putting his wellness before the group he co-founded alongside singer-guitarist Patrick Stump and bassist-lyricist Pete Wentz in Chicago over 20 years ago. Now, Trohman returns in time for Fall Out Boy's summer tour. Get Fall Out Boy tickets here.
"Hey everyone, I'm officially back!" Trohman said in an Instagram post on Monday (May 30). "I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself."
He added, "I also want to thank Ben Young for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed — he is a true gentleman and a scholar. I'm stoked to be back in action and I can't wait to see everyone on tour this summer!"
See Fall Out Boy's upcoming dates under Trohman's post. Fall Out Boy's latest recorded effort is So Much (for) Stardust, their eighth studio album that emerged this year.
If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national hotline. Please call 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) text 1-800-487-4889.
Joe Trohman Announces His Return to Fall Out Boy - May 29, 2023
Fall Out Boy 2023 Tour Dates
June 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
June 23 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino
June 24 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amp.
June 27 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion
June 28 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick
July 1 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.
July 2 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium
July 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium
July 5 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amp.
July 7 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Usana Amp.
July 9 – Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green
July 11 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp.
July 13 – Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amp.
July 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Ctr
July 16 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Ctr
July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Ctr
July 19 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 21 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion
July 22 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Amp.
July 24 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Amp.
July 25 – Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Amp.
July 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amp.
July 29 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre
July 30 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 1 – Forest Hills, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium
Aug. 2 – Boston, Mass @ Fenway Park
Aug. 4 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amp.
Aug. 5 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Ctr
Aug. 6 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion
Aug. 19 – Tokyo, Japan @ Summer Sonic
Aug. 20 – Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic
Oct. 17 – Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar
Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum
Oct. 23 – Paris, France @ Zenith
Oct. 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS
Oct. 24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest Nat'l
Oct. 28 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro
Oct. 29 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena
Oct. 31 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena
Nov. 2 – Longdon England @ The O2
Nov. 3 – London, England @ The O2
Nov. 4 – Cardiff, Wales @ Int'l Arena
Nov. 6 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Weber Arena
Nov. 7 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
Nov. 8 – Berlin, Germany @ Max Schmeling Halle