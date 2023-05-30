Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman has ended his hiatus from the anthemic pop-rock act, announcing his return to the band in a new message to fans this week.

In January, Trohman said he was taking a break from Fall Out Boy for mental health reasons, putting his wellness before the group he co-founded alongside singer-guitarist Patrick Stump and bassist-lyricist Pete Wentz in Chicago over 20 years ago. Now, Trohman returns in time for Fall Out Boy's summer tour. Get Fall Out Boy tickets here.

"Hey everyone, I'm officially back!" Trohman said in an Instagram post on Monday (May 30). "I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself."

He added, "I also want to thank Ben Young for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed — he is a true gentleman and a scholar. I'm stoked to be back in action and I can't wait to see everyone on tour this summer!"

See Fall Out Boy's upcoming dates under Trohman's post. Fall Out Boy's latest recorded effort is So Much (for) Stardust, their eighth studio album that emerged this year.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national hotline. Please call 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) text 1-800-487-4889.

Fall Out Boy 2023 Tour Dates

June 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

June 23 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino

June 24 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amp.

June 27 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

June 28 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

July 1 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Amp.

July 2 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium

July 3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium

July 5 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amp.

July 7 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Usana Amp.

July 9 – Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green

July 11 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp.

July 13 – Somerset, Wis. @ Somerset Amp.

July 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Ctr

July 16 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Ctr

July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Ctr

July 19 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion

July 22 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Amp.

July 24 – W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Amp.

July 25 – Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Amp.

July 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amp.

July 29 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre

July 30 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 1 – Forest Hills, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 2 – Boston, Mass @ Fenway Park

Aug. 4 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amp.

Aug. 5 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Ctr

Aug. 6 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion

Aug. 19 – Tokyo, Japan @ Summer Sonic

Aug. 20 – Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic

Oct. 17 – Warsaw, Poland @ COS Torwar

Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum

Oct. 23 – Paris, France @ Zenith

Oct. 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS

Oct. 24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest Nat'l

Oct. 28 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

Oct. 29 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena

Oct. 31 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

Nov. 2 – Longdon England @ The O2

Nov. 3 – London, England @ The O2

Nov. 4 – Cardiff, Wales @ Int'l Arena

Nov. 6 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Weber Arena

Nov. 7 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Nov. 8 – Berlin, Germany @ Max Schmeling Halle