When We Were Young 2024 Lineup Heavy on Full Album Performances

UPDATE: The official When We Were Young 2024 Lineup has been announced. See the poster below for the correct lineup. An earlier version of this story included inaccuracies in the lineup per Live Nation.

When the When We Were Young festival returns for its 2024 edition, it looks like fans will be treated to something beyond the traditional performances. Earlier today, promoter Live Nation just dropped a tease (that has since been deleted) that suggested that many of the 2024 performers will be playing full-album sets revisiting some of their classic records. With the lineup now announced, it is in fact a bill of bands mostly playing full-album performances.

The 2024 event returns to the Las Vegas Festival grounds on Saturday, Oct. 24, with an outstanding lineup that includes My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, A Day to Remember, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, Pierce the Veil, The Used, Simple Plan, The All-American Rejects and many more.

And as stated, many of those acts will be playing full album sets, led by My Chemical Romance revisiting The Black Parade. You'll also get A Day To Remember playing Homesick, Dashboard Confessional doing Dusk and Summer, Jimmy Eat World playing Bleed American, Pierce the Veil doing Collide with the Sky, Simple Plan performing No Pads, No Helmets, Just Balls, The Used doing In Love and Death, The All-American Rejects playing their self-titled set, Coheed and Cambrian taking on Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Underoath doing They're Only Chasing Safety, New Found Glory playing Sticks and Stones and many more.

Other acts on board for the 2024 edition include The Distillers, Mayday Parade, Chiodos, Movements, Bayside, The Maine, Saves the Day, The Wonder Years, The Starting Line, August Burns Red, Thursday, State Champs, Atreyu, Hawthorne Heights, Cartel, Saosin, We the Kings, Pretty Girls Make Graves, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Alesana, L.S. Dunes, Dance Gavin Dance, Motion City Soundtrack, Silverstein, Basement, Sleeping With Sirens, Neck Deep, Cobra Starship, Story of the Year, Say Anything, Four Year Strong, Mom Jeans, Senses Fail, 3OH!3, Anberlin, Armor for Sleep, The Devil Wears Prada, Escape the Fate, Nada Surf, Emery and The Forecast.

The full poster reveals who is playing what and which other bands will be performing at When We Were Young 2024.

The pre-sale for the 2024 event starts Friday, Nov. 17 at 10AM PT. For ticketing details, visit the When We Were Young Festival website for ticketing details.

