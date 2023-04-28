Emo is a genre which, of course, is known for conveying emotion in its purest form, and while plenty of the scene’s biggest hits — such as “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down” and “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” — are (musically, at least) more upbeat numbers, so too have emo’s finest dabbled in the art of the ballad when laying their feelings bare.

With pianos and strings aplenty, these are the 12 finest power ballads the world of emo has to offer, featuring the likes of My Chemical Romance, blink-182 and Paramore among others.

Check out the 12 Best Emo Power Ballads below.