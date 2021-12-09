Bring Me the Horizon have discussed the idea of a series of EPs, each varying in style from the other. While we already have the Post Human: Survival Horror EP, it's been a while for details on the next EP to arrive. But keyboardist Jordan Fish has now offered some insight on the direction of the next release, revealing it to be “more influenced by emo and screamo.”

While speaking with Kerrang!, Fish confirmed that the band were recently in Los Angeles to play a couple of shows and spend some time writing. “We just wanted to get together and push it along. We collaborated with some different people. We pushed ourselves. We’ve not really debriefed yet, but we’ve got some really cool stuff. The bones of the second Post Human record are there.”

When pressed about the direction of the music, Fish offered that where Post Human: Survival Horror was “more influenced by metal and nu-metal sounds,” their next EP should be “more influenced by emo and screamo.”

Elaborating, he added, “These records are about the music that we grew up listening to in the order that we discovered it. We all started listening to Linkin Park, Deftones and Slipknot. Then we moved into that more emo/post-hardcore sound of bands like Glassjaw. It’s still a rock record at its core: there’s still heavier stuff and big songs on there. 'DiE4U' is a good glimpse of the direction it's going in.”

"Die4U" was released by the band in September, a harder hitting track about dealing with toxic obsessions and coming to terms with who you are and what's important.

Back in April, singer Oli Sykes revealed that the four EP project was designed to allow them to broach different styles. "The idea is for us to be as creative as possible. We've got these four records now — obviously Post Human: Survival Horror being the first one — where each record can be so different that whatever we feel like doing, we can do it. And there's gonna be a record for everyone. … We've done so much shit over our career that we have our sound, but we can go anywhere with it," he told 93X in a radio interview.

While initially pitched as a plan to issue four EPs within a calendar year, Fish confirmed what many had suspected with the length between records. “I’d hoped to have all four Post Human records out in the space of a year, but that’s proven to be absolute fantasy,” he admits. “We 100 per cent need to have this out by the time we get to Reading & Leeds, though. They’ll make us (laughs)!”