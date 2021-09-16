Bring Me the Horizon Drop Brutal Video for New Song ‘Die4u’
Bring Me the Horizon are back with another new song as part of their Post Human EP series — a hard-hitting, electronic-laced pop rock track called "Die4u," and it's accompanying video is just downright brutal.
Whereas one could describe "Die4u" as a love song — it definitely doesn't harp on the positive aspects of any form of relationship. The lyrics imply a very turbulent situation, and the varying levels of energy throughout the song complement that perfectly.
“‘Die4u’ is a song about toxic obsessions, vices and things you can’t kick. I think a lot of people went through very similar struggles while in lockdown, coming face to face with yourself and seeing who you really are and what’s important," frontman Oli Sykes described of the song.
"The song is a triumphant and emotional one for me because it was a time of realization to kick the things that were no good, and to take the choice in bettering myself. It also connects to a deeper theme about us as a society, and how we need to look at the way we treat ourselves, each other as well as the world."
The cinematic video, which is violent at times, was directed by Sykes. Download the track here, and check out the video below and lyrics below.
Bring Me the Horizon - 'Die4u' Lyrics
You know that I’d die for
I cry for
You know that I’d die for you
You know that I breathe for
I bleed for
You know that I breathe for you
Let me see my halo
Even though it’s painful
I’m prepared to lose
You know that I’d die for
I cry for
You know that I’d die for you
I keep holding my breath for a miracle
Hoping the hole in my heart would of healed somehow
Feeling so fucking close to the edge right now
You know you’re everything I hate
Wish I could escape
But you know I would die for you
Cos I’ve died inside
A thousand times
But still I kill myself for you
Because the truth of it
You could slit my wrists
& I’d write your name in a heart with the hemorrhage
Feeling so fucking close to the edge right now
I know it’s you I need to kick
You make me feel like shit
And I don’t want to die for you
This isn’t love
This is a car crash
This isn’t love
This is a blood bath
This isn’t love
This is a sentence
It’s a bullet in the head
So pull the trigger
Bring Me the Horizon - 'Die4u' Artwork
Bring Me the Horizon - 'Die4u'
