Bring Me the Horizon Drop Brutal Video for New Song ‘Die4u’

Bring Me the Horizon are back with another new song as part of their Post Human EP series — a hard-hitting, electronic-laced pop rock track called "Die4u," and it's accompanying video is just downright brutal.

Whereas one could describe "Die4u" as a love song — it definitely doesn't harp on the positive aspects of any form of relationship. The lyrics imply a very turbulent situation, and the varying levels of energy throughout the song complement that perfectly.

“‘Die4u’ is a song about toxic obsessions, vices and things you can’t kick. I think a lot of people went through very similar struggles while in lockdown, coming face to face with yourself and seeing who you really are and what’s important," frontman Oli Sykes described of the song.

"The song is a triumphant and emotional one for me because it was a time of realization to kick the things that were no good, and to take the choice in bettering myself. It also connects to a deeper theme about us as a society, and how we need to look at the way we treat ourselves, each other as well as the world."

The cinematic video, which is violent at times, was directed by Sykes. Download the track here, and check out the video below and lyrics below.

Bring Me the Horizon - 'Die4u' Lyrics

You know that I’d die for

I cry for

You know that I’d die for you

You know that I breathe for

I bleed for

You know that I breathe for you Let me see my halo

Even though it’s painful

I’m prepared to lose You know that I’d die for

I cry for

You know that I’d die for you I keep holding my breath for a miracle

Hoping the hole in my heart would of healed somehow

Feeling so fucking close to the edge right now

You know you’re everything I hate

Wish I could escape

But you know I would die for you Cos I’ve died inside

A thousand times

But still I kill myself for you

Because the truth of it

You could slit my wrists

& I’d write your name in a heart with the hemorrhage Feeling so fucking close to the edge right now

I know it’s you I need to kick

You make me feel like shit

And I don’t want to die for you This isn’t love

This is a car crash

This isn’t love

This is a blood bath

This isn’t love

This is a sentence

It’s a bullet in the head

So pull the trigger

Bring Me the Horizon - 'Die4u' Artwork

Columbia

Bring Me the Horizon - 'Die4u'