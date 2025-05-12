Bring Me the Horizon Singer + Wife Share Baby Announcement + Gender Reveal

Congrats are in order for Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes and his wife, singer-model Alissic as the couple are expecting twins.

In a newly posted Instagram video, the couple share their big news courtesy of a gender reveal clip in which they each take a bite of a cupcake to learn the sex of their upcoming children.

In the clip, which comes with the caption "dois" that is the Portuguese word for "two" shared in Alissic's native language, the couple are seen sitting at their home table about to learn the sex of their impending progeny.

Alissic takes the first bite, sharing, "This is twin one, genuine." As she bites into the cupcake, she learns that it's filed with pink cream. "Fucking hell, we're having a baby girl," says Sykes reacting to the reveal. The couple then share a hug before he takes a bite of his cupcake to learn the sex of the second child.

After chomping into the cake, he turns it to the camera to reveal that is has a blue filling. The couple then scream with excitement over having one of each, with Sykes commenting, "No fucking way."

That's right. The musician that has given us two Post Human offerings has two pre-humans just waiting to be born in a few months.

About Oli Sykes and Alissic

Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes and his wife Alissic, born Victoria Alissa Salles Silva, met while she was working as a model on a project for the musician's Drop Dead Clothing Line.

READ MORE: The 25 Best Rock Songs of the Last 25 Years

The couple wed in 2017. While looking for a creative spark beyond the modeling world, Alissic began experimenting with music. In 2020, she released her first single, a song called "Like" that was co-written with Skyes.

In the years since, she's opted for single releases issuing "Piano" in 2021, dropping three singles in 2022 and releasing another two songs this year including "CONCRETE" and "Moonbeans."

The twins will be the couple's first children.