Earlier this week, Bring Me the Horizon released the new song "Lost," an admittedly My Chemical Romance-inspired electro pop-punk jam.

And while it features a glitched-out metalcore-esque breakdown with a prominent scream from singer Oli Sykes, Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish recently explained why the British rockers are forgoing ipso facto "metal" heaviness right now.

He said they're saving that style of heaviness for a future release — what will eventually make up the concluding chapter of their ongoing Post Human series.

"We're on a journey of doing different types of records, which we set ourselves up to do thinking we'd get through it really quickly, and it hasn't panned out that way, for a number of reasons," Fish tells Kerrang!

He continues, "We're working on four Post Human records, and we've been working on them all at the same time. … Why it's taken longer is that we've done stuff for the third and fourth ones as well."

Fish adds, "The fourth one is where we want to explore the more heavy stuff, so in a way it limits how much we want to go heavy on this one. You don't want them all to sound the same. And you want to be confident in your conviction of going all-in on a style."

The keyboardist elucidates, "It's been a bit challenging working out how to do heavy-ish stuff on the record that doesn't feel necessarily 'metal' heavy. I can imagine 'Lost' being a popular song in a rock club."

Longtime Bring Me the Horizon fans should recall the kind of deathcore-fueled heaviness the act can bring — their first three albums centered on metalcore.

This summer, Bring Me the Horizon are going out on a huge tour with Fall Out Boy. Get all your Bring Me the Horizon concert tickets right here.

Listen to Bring Me the Horizon's "Lost" below.

Bring Me the Horizon, "Lost"