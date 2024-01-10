Bring Me the Horizon returned to the stage for the first time in 2024 on Tuesday (Jan. 9) in Cardiff, Wales, where the Oli Sykes-led rockers put on a mesmerizing show at Utilita Arena Cardiff that had to be paused twice to assist potentially injured concertgoers.

But those brief respites to help fans didn't stop the concert from continuing — Bring Me the Horizon closed things out on Tuesday with a special guest appearance from Bad Omens singer Noah Sebastian. He chipped in on the Sempiternal song "Antivist."

Further down in this post, see various fan-captured clips from the year-opening Bring Me the Horizon gig, followed by the setlist.

According to Setlist.fm, Bring Me the Horizon had to pump the breaks on their set after playing their newest tune, "Kool-Aid," as well as after a performance of the old Bring me the Horizon song "Diamonds Aren't Forever," each time to make sure someone was okay.

At the end of the "Kool-Aid" performance, as seen below, Sykes can be heard saying "stop the track" and descending from a raised stage platform to tend to a concertgoer.

Bring Me the Horizon, "Kool-Aid" (Live)

And there's more. Bring Me the Horizon also used some of the show to tease unheard songs earmarked for their upcoming Post Human: NeX GEn, expected to be released later this year. Further, the band busted out old song "Doomed" for the first time since 2019.

It was also the first show the band had performed since announcing in December that they had parted ways with longtime Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish.

Bring Me the Horizon, "Diamonds Aren't Forever" (Live)

Bring Me the Horizon, "Antivist" feat. Noah Sebastian (Live)

Bring Me the Horizon Setlist - Jan. 9, 2024

"DArkSide"

"Empire (Let Them Sing)"

"MANTRA"

"Teardrops"

"AmEN!"

"Kool-Aid"

"Shadow Moses"

"Obey"

"DiE4u"

"Kingslayer"

"STraNgeRs" (acoustic)

"Diamond Aren't Forever"

"Parasite Eve"

"Antivist" (with Noah Sebastian)

"Drown"

"Can You Feel My Heart"

"Doomed" (encore)

"LosT" (encore)

"Throne" (encore)