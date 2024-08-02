Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith's talent knows no bounds, as is clear watching him cover Bring Me the Horizon.

YouTube channel Drumeo has done an awesome job of getting well-known and lesser-known drummers alike in their studio to get out of their respective comfort zones and play songs they don't typically do.

Chad Smith's First Drumeo Video Covering 30 Seconds to Mars

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is a man that seemingly has an endless comfort zone, and isn't actually challenged by a whole lot. Back in September of last year, Drumeo dropped a video where they challenged him to play Thirty Seconds to Mars' hit single "The Kill."

While normally drummers on the channel will give a song an initial listen or two before writing out what they think the drum part should be, Smith went immediately into it, nailing the song's structure nearly perfectly.

WATCH: RHCP's Chad Smith Crushes Drum Cover Without Even Knowing the Song - 'Was That My Chemical Romance?'

The video went viral among the drummer community and broadly, racking up a massive 15 million views in under a year of its release. Now, Drumeo has dropped a new video in the same format with Smith, this time seeing him take on UK pop-metalcore titans Bring Me the Horizon's TikTok dominating hit, "Can You Feel My Heart?"

Chad Smith Covers Bring Me the Horizon's 'Can You Feel My Heart' on First Listen

The video kicks off, Smith saying, "What the fuck is this?" upon hearing the song's opening synth lead. From there though he finds a rhythm, going into a tribal-sounding rhythm and perfectly finding the song's tempo. It's a total departure from the song's original drum beat, but shows that Smith is a monster when it comes to writing on the fly, and writing something that fits the song in a totally new context.

When the Drumeo team reveals the band is Bring Me the Horizon, Smith asks, "Who the fuck is that?" while laughing. They then show him the original song, and as he listens, picks up on exactly what drummer Mat Nicholls originally put down, playing a near-perfect version.

It's awesome to see Smith's talent at work here, and it's also wild to see him tackle something so outside of what he normally plays.

