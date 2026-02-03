Motionless in White Book 2026 U.S. Tour With Lorna Shore + More

Motionless in White have just announced a headlining 2026 North American tour with special guests Lorna Shore, Fit For a King and Static Dress.

The news comes less than a week after the group returned with the new single "Afraid of the Dark," meaning the highly-anticipated successor to 2002's Scoring the End of the World is nigh.

A run of tour dates with Bring Me the Horizon (stretching from April 28 through May 16) had already been announced. Now, more dates are on the books and dates for both tour legs can be seen further down the page.

"By the time this tour begins, it will have been just under three years since our last U.S. headliner, and we are absolutely shooting for the moon to celebrate our return," Motionless in White share. "We could not be more excited to visit our American fans who have been incredibly patient with us, and can't wait to give them the first performances of new material from our upcoming album. See you this summer!"

Tickets for Motionless in White's headlining tour go on sale Feb. 6 at 10AM local time. with various pre-sales taking place as well. For more ticketing information, head to the Motionless in White website.

Motionless in White 2026 North American Tour Dates

July 14 — Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 16 — Gilford, N.N. @ BankNH Pavilion

July 18 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater

July 22 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 24 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 25 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 26 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 28 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 29 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 31 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum

Aug. 01 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 04 — Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds

Aug. 05 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 07 — Sandy, Utah @ Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field

Aug. 09 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 14 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 15 — Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Bring Me the Horizon Tour Dates With Motionless in White

April 28 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

April 29 — Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

May 01 — Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

May 02 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

May 04 — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

May 05 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena

May 07 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 09 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville*

May 011 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

May 012 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

May 013 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Grand Casino Arena

May 015 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

May 016 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival *

*Festival Date

