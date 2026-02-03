Motionless in White Book 2026 U.S. Tour With Lorna Shore + More
Motionless in White have just announced a headlining 2026 North American tour with special guests Lorna Shore, Fit For a King and Static Dress.
The news comes less than a week after the group returned with the new single "Afraid of the Dark," meaning the highly-anticipated successor to 2002's Scoring the End of the World is nigh.
A run of tour dates with Bring Me the Horizon (stretching from April 28 through May 16) had already been announced. Now, more dates are on the books and dates for both tour legs can be seen further down the page.
"By the time this tour begins, it will have been just under three years since our last U.S. headliner, and we are absolutely shooting for the moon to celebrate our return," Motionless in White share. "We could not be more excited to visit our American fans who have been incredibly patient with us, and can't wait to give them the first performances of new material from our upcoming album. See you this summer!"
Tickets for Motionless in White's headlining tour go on sale Feb. 6 at 10AM local time. with various pre-sales taking place as well. For more ticketing information, head to the Motionless in White website.
Motionless in White 2026 North American Tour Dates
July 14 — Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 16 — Gilford, N.N. @ BankNH Pavilion
July 18 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater
July 22 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 24 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 25 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 26 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 28 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 29 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 31 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum
Aug. 01 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 04 — Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds
Aug. 05 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 07 — Sandy, Utah @ Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field
Aug. 09 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 14 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 15 — Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Bring Me the Horizon Tour Dates With Motionless in White
April 28 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
April 29 — Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell
May 01 — Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
May 02 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
May 04 — Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
May 05 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena
May 07 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
May 09 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville*
May 011 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
May 012 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
May 013 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Grand Casino Arena
May 015 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
May 016 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival *
*Festival Date
