‘I’m Coming for You, Hit Me Up’ – Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos Names His Dream Collaboration

Lorna Shore's Will Ramos has long championed metal and during a recent chat on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show, the singer revealed the one collab that he's really like to do.

As part of a bigger discussion about what he looks for in working with other artists, Jackie had Will call his shot and he shouted out Sleep Token as the band he'd most like to work with.

"This goes without saying. Everybody that knows me probably already knows this, but I would love to work with the band Sleep Token. I love their vocals, I love their music in general. It's absolutely incredible," shared Ramos. "Sleep Token, if you hear me out there, I'm coming for you. Hit me up, I'm ready to go, baby."

Ramos was also a guest on the show to discuss Lorna Shore's new album, I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me. Within the chat, he discussed how representative that title is in relation to the new album, how he feels Lorna Shore have evolved into the best version of the band to date and he also got into the deeper thought processes behind their recent single, "Oblivion."

Jackie and Will also got into what it means for the band to have now reached festival headliner status, what they look for in tours and Ramos also takes us into how his passion for motorsports has developed.

Check out more of the chat below.

It's Full Metal Jackie and this week we welcome one of metal young champions, the one and only Will Ramos of Lorna Shore. Lorna Shore, on their way back with the new album, I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me. Will, if ever there was an album title that evoked a certain feeling, that one most certainly paints the picture. What was taking you down this darkened path in making this record? And does giving the record a title pretty much set a bar you feel you have to meet?

I want to say yes and no. We originally chose this because it was one of the more powerful lines that just stuck out in the entire album. But I will say at the same time, it is not a representation of what the entire album is.

We have a lot of darker songs. We have a lot of diversity in this. We've got a lot of triumphant songs. We have a lot of sadder songs. We try to mix it all in there.

The name itself, I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me is actually from one of the songs that I wrote about my family's history with dementia. The idea that eventually this void will consume me or my family and the fear of trying to run away from something that'll inevitably just consume everything that you have or know. So that's where that originally came from.

Lorna Shore, "Unbreakable"

Will, you kicked off this new album campaign with the song and video for "Oblivion." Congrats on making one of the more thought provoking clips of the year. The video looks so cinematic and it's powerful in its presentation. Obviously it's a post apocalyptic world, but it seems the idea of asking the big questions about where the world is heading has been weighing on you. Would that be a fair assessment? And do you feel there are bigger discussions that need to be had?

I mean, absolutely. I think this is one of those things where we have discussions about this kind of stuff all the time. Regardless of whether we should do this to save the world or we should do this to save the environment, whatever it happens to be at the end of the day.

It doesn't seem like a lot of things are working. The idea of this song is just coming to the conclusion that what happens when we get to the end and then we realize, "Okay, well, we did all this stuff, but what actually changed anything? Nothing ... or maybe it did."

I don't know. I'm not sure. We're not there yet. But the idea is that if we keep going down this route, it's not looking good for anybody. That's like what have we done? That's the main line of the entire song. It paints the perfect picture for how I describe how we feel about it.

Lorna Shore, "Oblivion"

Will, you've spoken about this feeling of there now being a more evolved version of the band. At five albums in, do you feel you're still learning? And what challenges do you present yourself to keep it sounding fresh?

I think the best thing that we can do for every single one of us is just to keep trying to push the envelope in any way, whether it's lyrically, whether it's pattern wise.

I believe this is a more evolved version of the band because we really took everything that we've always done and brought it to the next level. We got more vulnerable with this one. We got more heavy with this one. We got really, like I said, triumphant. We got more triumphant with it.

It's so many different things, and I like to think that it's not just one thing. It's not just one avenue. We are a band. We encompass so many different elements and I think this is the best version that we've ever put out.

Will, there are certain milestones in a band's career. The buzz has been hot on Lorna Shore for a few years now, but seeing your name atop the New England Metal and hardcore festival bill this year feels like a pretty big moment. What does it mean to you to now be in that position where you're a festival's primary draw? Do you reflect on the journey and hard work to get there, the bands that gave you advice along the way and also what do you pass along to the next generation of potential headliners?

I believe, for me anyway, or I should say that it is unbelievable that we're even doing these things at all.

For me, I've always imagined myself as like that Warped Tour kid. I'm 15 years old, going to these festivals, freaking out, watching these people just play these massive shows. Being down there, looking up, saying, "Wow, I want to be there one day." And the fact that we're even touching upon a part of that, maybe we are there.

You never actually truly see it yourself, but I'm just so happy that we could be here giving that experience to other people.

READ MORE: New England Metal + Hardcore Festival Announces 2025 Lineup

It was super inspirational for me. And to see how many people we just played a show the other day, that was absolutely incredible. It was the biggest show we've ever played. I never in my life imagined to be there.

If there's anything that I can give to the next generation, or whatever you want to call it, is just keep being inspired, keep going to those festivals, keep dealing with the elements, surviving. Because really, when you go to these festivals, a lot of it is like, "Oh my God, I just survived." There was no food, or it was hot or it was raining, who knows? But you stick through it and you see these different avenues of music that you never thought that you could ever imagine seeing or putting yourself in those shoes.

But the best thing that you could do is going to those things, seeing it going, writing your own music, sticking to that, staying positive and just crossing your fingers. The more true to yourself you are, the better. I'm just so happy that we're even in a position that we could be headlining any kind of festival at all.

Will, one of the cool things that came out not too long ago was the Pain Remains photo book. It documented your journey over the course of supporting that record. I have to think it's pretty hard to be in the moment and recognizing the good as it happens. How grateful are you to have this documentation of this period in your life? And does it make you more interested in keeping better track of these special moments in your career?

Oh, it absolutely does. I feel like things are flying so fast. Sometimes I feel like you're really absolved in that very moment. And I will say Nick Chance did an incredible job putting this photography book together.

I look back at all of these memories and I'm like, "Oh, my God, I forgot that we did that. Oh, my God, look at that room." I remember when that was the biggest room we'd ever played and look at all these people here. Look at how our production is growing now.

It all happens so fast that you almost forget the little steps along the way and having these pictures, this book in general, is such an eye opener. It really shows you what you have done and what you're capable of doing.

Will, you've very much been a champion for metal over the years, whether it be doing covers on social media, shouting out bands or just getting out in the crowd at a festival to see your favorite bands. Recently we've seen you guest on new songs from Signs of the Swarm and Attack Attack. What are you looking for in terms of a collaboration experience? And if I'm giving you a chance to sort of call your shot here. What band would you most like to find a way to work with?

This goes without saying. Everybody that knows me probably already knows this, but I would love to work with the band Sleep Token. I love their vocals, I love their music in general. It's absolutely incredible.

I love being at those festivals. I love experiencing that.

When I collaborate with other artists, I want it to be from an authentic place, something that I want to do, something that resonates with me. It's not just, "Oh, I'm doing it for, because it's a clout thing." It's like, this is fun. This is going to be a good song. Let's run it one day.

Sleep Token, if you hear me out there, I'm coming for you. Hit me up, I'm ready to go, baby.

Will, of course while we know you mostly for Lorna Shore, there's another passion in your life as well. Sort of scrolling through your Instagram, I recently spotted you rolling out in a pretty revved up race car while overseas in Germany. What first got you into motorsports? And do you have a dream car?

When I was younger, just imagine you're a young 18 year old kid, you're in the metal world, you're probably broke. That was me anyway. I did a lot of skating growing up. I loved extreme sports. Some of my friends were really into cars, but I could never get into it because I was just like, I don't have any money for this. This is absolutely impossible to do.

But one day, I had some time off of tour. One of my friends was like, "Hey, do you want to like come check out this little drift event that's like going on about an hour away from here?" And I was like, "Let's check it out, let's see what's going on."

I went there and it was incredible to see these cars just flying around these tracks like Mach 10. It feels like they're max, they're rev limiting the crap out of the car. It sounds like the car's exploding and everybody is in so much control. At first I was like, "This is cool, whatever. I'm gonna just watch for a little bit and then I'm gonna go." And then right as I was about to leave, my friend that invited me was like, "Hey man, I have a friend here who he can take you in his car if you want to give it a shot, I mean, you're not gonna drive, but you could sit there," and I was like, "Hell yeah. Let's do it."

I sat in the car and to see it from the stands versus being in the car is like night and day. It is completely different to feel the adrenaline and the feeling of just being sucked into the chair and going as fast as you can.

You're watching this person who is clearly not in control of whatever the heck he's doing. And then he pulls the handbrake in the right spot, he clutch kicks the car, and it's just like, boom. Now it's in the perfect position. He knows exactly what he's doing.

For me, it was eye opening because for somebody like me when I was younger, I didn't have a lot of money. I did a lot of skating and now my body is a little bit worn out and I don't really get to do that adrenaline stuff that I used to like to do. The closest thing that I get to it is my music, being onstage, performing in front of people. But you know what? Eventually you got to take a break and there's got to be something else.

So I sat in that car. This is incredible. I want to see what this is. I want to try this. And it ended up being one of the best decisions I think I've ever made because my knees are completely blown out. I get offstage sometimes, my knees are throbbing like I need ice packs. But when you go to the track, I still get that same adrenaline feeling.

Will, we were just talking about how you first got into motorsports and if you have a dream car. It sounds like you've got cars of your own now.

I ended up buying two race cars. I got two 350-Zs right now. They're not incredible, but it gets the job done. Over the last couple years, I've been able to ascend from beginner group to like professional group. And now I'm here with all my peers and all these people that I used to look up to for the last year or two. And now I can drive with them.

This just happened right before I went on this tour. I like to say it was a birthday present to myself. So I am so stoked, as you can imagine. As you can see by how much I'm talking about this, I'm very passionate about this. It's a lot of fun.

If there's any car that I could possibly ever own, it'd probably be a Mazda RX7. That thing is so freaking sick. It's a rotary engine. I'm crazy. I don't know nothing about them, but they sound freaking awesome and it gets me going.

Will Ramos from Lorna Shore with us this fall. We'll see Lorna Shore hitting the road with the Black Dahlia Murder, Shadow of Intent and Peeling Flesh. A great blend of old, older and newer acts. And while I'm sure the goal is to provide a great package for fans, beyond the surface are there things you're looking for in the bands that you tour with? Are you seeking a certain experience interacting with some of the other acts?

We are just looking for good vibes. At the end of the day you think about it like any job that anybody could do. You just want to be with the people that make you feel good and they're fun to be around and they put out good music.

Personally I haven't been on tour with the Black Dahlia Murder, but Shadow of Intent and Peeling Flesh, we've watched them for a while. My friends are big fans of them and they love the band in general. So as far as I'm concerned, we know this is going to be a fantastic tour just for vibes alone. That is more than half of the battle for us. If everybody plays their instrument properly and we make it to the end, even better.

I think back to my first tour tours with Lorna Shore was Chaos and Carnage and that was still to this day is one of my favorite tours ever because the vibes were just totally on all the time. Some of my favorite memories were on that tour. If there's any way that we could replicate that and bring that back, that's what we want. We love that. We love feeling good when you're at work. Nobody loves having a bad time at work. Might as well do it with the people you like.

I do have to bring up, it's been a minute since I saw you guys live, but one of the more memorable ones was when I presented a show with you guys opening for Gojira and Mastodon in Hollywood.

I went up on stage after you guys performed, and basically what happened was you guys were so phenomenal and everyone in the crowd was yelling, "One more song. One more song." And I was fearful of having to go up there to let people know that you were done. I learned from that. Don't ever tell people Lorna Shore is not coming back on stage because they booed. They booed that you guys were done. They weren't booing me, but I happened to have been onstage while I had to be like, "Hey, give it up. No, they're done. They're not playing another song."

it's kind of funny, but also not funny when people are booing. Of course, nobody likes that, but you guys were incredible. I can't wait to see you again, and I appreciate you taking the time. Good luck this year and see you soon.

Thank you so much. I'll see you guys soon.

Thanks to Lorna Shore's Will Ramos for the interview. I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me is currently available for pre-orders. Stay up to date with the band through their website, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube channels. Find out where you can hear Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show here.