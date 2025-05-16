Here are the lyrics to "Oblivion," the first song off Lorna Shore's new 2025 album, I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me.

The fifth album in the band's catalog is the highly-anticipated followup to 2022's Pain Remains, which marked the full length debut of vocalist Will Ramos. The dynamic frontman made an immediate impact on Lorna Shore on the 2021 EP ...And I Return to Nothingness, which featured the viral song "To the Hellfire."

"Oblivion" eclipses eight-minutes in length and comes second in the track listing, offering a brutal and epic first taste of I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me.

Lyrically, Ramos attacks the continued destruction of our planet and its resources, with little regard for longterm sustainability of the ecosystem or ourselves as a species.

I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me will be released on Sept. 12 on Century Media.

Fans can visit the Lorna Shore website for more information, tour dates and to purchase the album. The deathcore headliners will be supported by The Black Dahlia Murder, Shadow of Intent and PeelingFlesh.

Read the lyrics to "Oblivion" below and check out the song further down the page.

Lorna Shore, "Oblivion" Lyrics

Shaking hands with death, a means of fallacy

Take all of your regret and fucking bathe in it We only know how to burn the forest, stain the ocean, rip the Earth from its revolution

Forcing a path through the ebb and flow of rebirth

We feed the curse We've justified the means, paving our way over

Setting fire to Asaiah to watch it burn

We all deserve 6 feet of dirt separation

Beneath the smoldering

A never-ending world inflamed

Our hands are crimson

Stained by the blood, the fucking blood

Now there's nowhere left to run

What have we done? (What have we done?) We split the star

Fractured the earth

Our time has come

Oh, what have we done? Fall into oblivion

How far will we go until we lose it all?

Fall into oblivion

How far will we go until we lose it all? Where do I begin?

We've shaken hands with oblivion

A war of attrition

An involuntary epidemic suicide

Sweet cyanide

We cannot yet defy our form

We are the locust swarm We are all poisonous, venomous inside

The blight of the world's divide

We only know eradication

So kill the light in me

Diminish the sky's reflection so we can finally see This is the war within

All this destruction

Shake up the world unknown to me

We are infernal beings reconditioned for self-destruction, uh Our hands are crimson

Stained by the blood, the fucking blood

Now there's nowhere left to run

What have we done? Fall into oblivion

How far will we go until we lose it all?

Fall into oblivion

How far will we go until we lose it all? We can't escape

Oblivion

What?

Oh, what have we done?

This obsidian, this oblivion born from our sins

Over and over, it echoes inside of me

I feel it coming

Oblivion

Break down the walls of apocalyptic extinction, we exhume

We have carved the path of pain

Treading the fine line of our destructive nature into oblivion We split the star

Fractured the earth

Our time has come

Oh, what have we done? Fall into oblivion

How far will we go until we lose it all?

Fall into oblivion

How far will we go until we lose it all?

Lorna Shore, "Oblivion"

Lorna Shore, I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me Artwork + Track Listing

lorna shore album cover Century Media loading...

01. "Prison of Flesh"

02. "Oblivion"

03. "In Darkness"

04. "Unbreakable"

05. "Glenwood"

06. "Lionheart"

07. "Death Can Take Me"

08. "War Machine"

09. "A Nameless Hymn"

10. "Forevermore"

