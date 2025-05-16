The Lyrics to Lorna Shore’s ‘Oblivion,’ First New Song Off ‘I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me’
Here are the lyrics to "Oblivion," the first song off Lorna Shore's new 2025 album, I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me.
The fifth album in the band's catalog is the highly-anticipated followup to 2022's Pain Remains, which marked the full length debut of vocalist Will Ramos. The dynamic frontman made an immediate impact on Lorna Shore on the 2021 EP ...And I Return to Nothingness, which featured the viral song "To the Hellfire."
"Oblivion" eclipses eight-minutes in length and comes second in the track listing, offering a brutal and epic first taste of I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me.
Lyrically, Ramos attacks the continued destruction of our planet and its resources, with little regard for longterm sustainability of the ecosystem or ourselves as a species.
I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me will be released on Sept. 12 on Century Media.
Fans can visit the Lorna Shore website for more information, tour dates and to purchase the album. The deathcore headliners will be supported by The Black Dahlia Murder, Shadow of Intent and PeelingFlesh.
Read the lyrics to "Oblivion" below and check out the song further down the page.
Lorna Shore, "Oblivion" Lyrics
Shaking hands with death, a means of fallacy
Take all of your regret and fucking bathe in it
We only know how to burn the forest, stain the ocean, rip the Earth from its revolution
Forcing a path through the ebb and flow of rebirth
We feed the curse
We've justified the means, paving our way over
Setting fire to Asaiah to watch it burn
We all deserve 6 feet of dirt separation
Beneath the smoldering
A never-ending world inflamed
Our hands are crimson
Stained by the blood, the fucking blood
Now there's nowhere left to run
What have we done? (What have we done?)
We split the star
Fractured the earth
Our time has come
Oh, what have we done?
Fall into oblivion
How far will we go until we lose it all?
Fall into oblivion
How far will we go until we lose it all?
Where do I begin?
We've shaken hands with oblivion
A war of attrition
An involuntary epidemic suicide
Sweet cyanide
We cannot yet defy our form
We are the locust swarm
We are all poisonous, venomous inside
The blight of the world's divide
We only know eradication
So kill the light in me
Diminish the sky's reflection so we can finally see
This is the war within
All this destruction
Shake up the world unknown to me
We are infernal beings reconditioned for self-destruction, uh
Our hands are crimson
Stained by the blood, the fucking blood
Now there's nowhere left to run
What have we done?
Fall into oblivion
How far will we go until we lose it all?
Fall into oblivion
How far will we go until we lose it all?
We can't escape
Oblivion
What?
Oh, what have we done?
This obsidian, this oblivion born from our sins
Over and over, it echoes inside of me
I feel it coming
Oblivion
Break down the walls of apocalyptic extinction, we exhume
We have carved the path of pain
Treading the fine line of our destructive nature into oblivion
We split the star
Fractured the earth
Our time has come
Oh, what have we done?
Fall into oblivion
How far will we go until we lose it all?
Fall into oblivion
How far will we go until we lose it all?
Lorna Shore, "Oblivion"
Lorna Shore, I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me Artwork + Track Listing
01. "Prison of Flesh"
02. "Oblivion"
03. "In Darkness"
04. "Unbreakable"
05. "Glenwood"
06. "Lionheart"
07. "Death Can Take Me"
08. "War Machine"
09. "A Nameless Hymn"
10. "Forevermore"
