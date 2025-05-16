Lorna Shore Announce 2025 North American Tour With The Black Dahlia Murder + More
In addition to sharing the details for their upcoming new album, Lorna Shore have announced a 2025 North American headlining tour.
The trek kicks off Sept. 17 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and wraps up Oct. 30 in New York City. Several of the dates are festival appearances. The Black Dahlia Murder, Shadow of Intent and PeelingFlesh will join the group as support throughout the run.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (May 23) and can be purchased through the band's website. See the full list of dates and venues below. The festival performances are marked with an asterisk.
Earlier today (May 16), Lorna Shore debuted their new track "Oblivion" and revealed the details of their upcoming new album I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me, which is their fifth full-length studio record.
It serves as the follow-up to 2022's Pain Remains, and will be out Sept. 12 on Century Media. Pre-order or pre-save it now at this location.
Lorna Shore 2025 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 17 Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Sept.18 Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival*
Sept. 20 Worcester, Mass. @ New England Metal & Hardcore Festival*
Sept. 21 National Harbor, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sept. 23 Greensboro, N.C. @ Special Events Center
Sept. 24 Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle
Sept. 26 Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion
Sept. 27 Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Sept. 28 Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory
Sept. 30 Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 1 Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Center
Oct. 3 Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
Oct. 4 Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 5 Cedar Park, Texas @ H-E-B Center Cedar Park
Oct. 6 Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Oct. 9 Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Oct. 10 Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater
Oct. 12 Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 13 San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA
Oct. 14 Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
Oct. 15 San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
Oct. 17 Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 18 Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 20 Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center
Oct. 21 Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 23 Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed
Oct. 24 Maplewood, Minn. @ Myth Live
Oct. 25 Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom
Oct. 27 Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Casino Resort
Oct. 28 Laval, QC @ Place Bell
Oct. 30 New York, N.Y. @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden
*Festival dates
