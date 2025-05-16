In addition to sharing the details for their upcoming new album, Lorna Shore have announced a 2025 North American headlining tour.

The trek kicks off Sept. 17 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and wraps up Oct. 30 in New York City. Several of the dates are festival appearances. The Black Dahlia Murder, Shadow of Intent and PeelingFlesh will join the group as support throughout the run.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (May 23) and can be purchased through the band's website. See the full list of dates and venues below. The festival performances are marked with an asterisk.

Earlier today (May 16), Lorna Shore debuted their new track "Oblivion" and revealed the details of their upcoming new album I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me, which is their fifth full-length studio record.

It serves as the follow-up to 2022's Pain Remains, and will be out Sept. 12 on Century Media. Pre-order or pre-save it now at this location.

Lorna Shore 2025 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 17 Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Sept.18 Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival*

Sept. 20 Worcester, Mass. @ New England Metal & Hardcore Festival*

Sept. 21 National Harbor, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sept. 23 Greensboro, N.C. @ Special Events Center

Sept. 24 Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

Sept. 26 Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion

Sept. 27 Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Sept. 28 Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

Sept. 30 Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 1 Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Center

Oct. 3 Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

Oct. 4 Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 5 Cedar Park, Texas @ H-E-B Center Cedar Park

Oct. 6 Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Oct. 9 Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Oct. 10 Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater

Oct. 12 Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 13 San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA

Oct. 14 Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

Oct. 15 San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Oct. 17 Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 18 Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 20 Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center

Oct. 21 Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 23 Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed

Oct. 24 Maplewood, Minn. @ Myth Live

Oct. 25 Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 27 Toronto, ON @ Great Canadian Casino Resort

Oct. 28 Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Oct. 30 New York, N.Y. @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden

*Festival dates

