On Thursday (Sept. 18), Will Ramos joined Loudwire Nights for a discussion on Lorna Shore's latest album, I Feel the Everblack Festering Within Me, their new tour and more.

"It feels insane," Ramos admitted to host Chuck Armstrong about what it's like celebrating the new Lorna Shore record.

"The fact that five years have gone by this long, like this fast, is insane to me. And album number two, baby, hopefully better than the first one."

Ramos explained that even though he joined Lorna Shore in 2021, some days it feels like he's been in the band for much longer.

"In one way I feel like it's going by stupid fast, but the other part is just like, damn, we have been here for a while," he said.

"There's so many things that have happened very quickly. It's almost surreal that when I look back at all the time that I've been in the band, that it's like, 'Wow, I've really been here for a while.' Like, I can't believe that."

Will Ramos on Why He Doesn't Look at Social Media Comments

Ramos spent a bit of time talking about what it's like when Lorna Shore releases a new song — like when they dropped the heavy "Prison of Flesh" that seemed to receive universal praise from fans all over the world.

"Sometimes you'll have a really good video you're really confident in, you're stoked, and then you put it out and you read a whole bunch of good comments," he said.

"And then you read that one bad comment and that one comment just like completely cancels out the hundreds of good comments that you just got and all you're doing is hyperfixating on that one person. You're just like, 'This person's so dumb. They don't know what they're talking about. Why would they even say that when they're not right?'"

As Ramos shared that, he added that even though he knows it's all in his head, he still does his best to avoid checking out the reactions online when a new song or album is released.

"If I'm happy with it, then I'm happy with it and that's what matters at the end of the day."

What Else Did Lorna Shore's Will Ramos Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

The personal connection he has to Lorna Shore's song, "Prison of Flesh": "We ended up scrapping the entire song, doing it all over again, taking parts from the original but making it recycled in a better version that is more digestible ... It's like, okay, I've got to write something that's very high-tension. Something with this album is I want to do something personal to myself for real stories that maybe somebody else can relate to. I think in a way music is supposed to be therapeutic."

Why it's overwhelming before an album comes out: "If you're in baseball as a kid and you know you're about to go up to bat, but you're always next to bat ... You're like, alright, they're going to throw that pitch any minute, then I'm going to go up next. But it's been like four months that you've been up next to bat and you're like, 'Oh my god, just put out already because I need it out there. I can't contain this frustration anymore.'"

How Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" changed his life: "It made me fall deep into this classic rock rabbit hole. I started playing guitar because I saw that guy playing 'Crazy Train,' I thought it was the sickest thing ever. And then that kind of opened the doorway, I met metal people who were really into metal, not just classic rock, like Lamb of God and shit. And then that opened the door into maybe I'll try screaming ... I like to think that if it wasn't for that guy who came into my class in eighth grade, I probably wouldn't be as deeply into metal as I am now. I'd probably be playing saxophone still."

Will Ramos joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Sept. 18; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.