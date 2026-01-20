Lorna Shore have just announced a set of 2026 North American tour dates with support from Paleface Swiss and Signs of the Swarm.

The newly-announced trek kicks off mid-April in Buffalo, N.Y. and wraps up in late May in New Jersey. They're hitting 26 cities in the U.S. and Canada, as well as two of the biggest rock and metal festivals in the country — Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Fla. and Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio.

Paleface Swiss and Signs of the Swarm are set to open every show along the way. See the full list of dates down below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Jan. 23) at 9AM local time and can be purchased through the band's website.

In addition to announcing the tour, Lorna Shore have also unveiled a brand new video for the song "In Darkness."

“'In Darkness' is about growing up feeling distant from everyone, a song about anxiety and being an outcast (as many of us metal fans grow from)," frontman Will Ramos said of the track. "It’s a song about embracing that outlandish and ostracized feeling. Knowing that we have grown in the shadows, the darkness of the world, but accepting that through that darkness we have become.”

Lorna Shore, 'In Darkness' Video

Lorna Shore 2026 North American Tour Dates

April 17 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo RiverWorks

April 18 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

April 19 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

April 20 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse

April 22 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM

April 24 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

April 25 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

April 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

April 29 - Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

May 1 - Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

May 2 - East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

May 3 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

May 4 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

May 6 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland Soundstage

May 7 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

May 8 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 9 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company

May 11 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

May 12 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House Of Blues

May 14 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

May 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 16 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

May 18 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome

May 20 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Sharkey's Event Center

May 21 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount

May 22 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

