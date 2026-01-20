Lorna Shore Announce 2026 North American Tour With Paleface Swiss + Signs of the Swarm
Lorna Shore have just announced a set of 2026 North American tour dates with support from Paleface Swiss and Signs of the Swarm.
The newly-announced trek kicks off mid-April in Buffalo, N.Y. and wraps up in late May in New Jersey. They're hitting 26 cities in the U.S. and Canada, as well as two of the biggest rock and metal festivals in the country — Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Fla. and Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio.
Paleface Swiss and Signs of the Swarm are set to open every show along the way. See the full list of dates down below.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (Jan. 23) at 9AM local time and can be purchased through the band's website.
In addition to announcing the tour, Lorna Shore have also unveiled a brand new video for the song "In Darkness."
READ MORE: 10 Best Deathcore Albums of the 2020s (So Far)
“'In Darkness' is about growing up feeling distant from everyone, a song about anxiety and being an outcast (as many of us metal fans grow from)," frontman Will Ramos said of the track. "It’s a song about embracing that outlandish and ostracized feeling. Knowing that we have grown in the shadows, the darkness of the world, but accepting that through that darkness we have become.”
Lorna Shore, 'In Darkness' Video
Lorna Shore 2026 North American Tour Dates
April 17 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo RiverWorks
April 18 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
April 19 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
April 20 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse
April 22 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM
April 24 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
April 25 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
April 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
April 29 - Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center
May 1 - Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall
May 2 - East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt
May 3 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion
May 4 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre
May 6 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland Soundstage
May 7 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant
May 8 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 9 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company
May 11 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
May 12 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House Of Blues
May 14 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
May 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple
May 16 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center
May 18 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome
May 20 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Sharkey's Event Center
May 21 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount
May 22 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater
