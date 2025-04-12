What are the best deathcore albums of the 2020s so far?

We're halfway through the decade, so it's the perfect time to explore recent full-length deathcore offerings that are not only highlighting the best aspects of the genre, but also pushing it forward.

Breakdowns that feel like the Earth is imploding? Check. Vocals that will make your grandma call an exorcist? Check. Blast beats that will have you examining your own body for exit wounds? You betcha.

Throughout the first half of the 2020s, deathcore has been thriving and continues to rise in popularity. While longtime genre staples such as Whitechapel and Ingested have released some of their career-best works in the past five years, newer bands such as Disembodied Tyrant, Larcenia Roe, and Darko US have been pushing the limits of what deathcore can and will be. Vocals are becoming more inhuman and infernal, breakdowns are new levels of nasty and album art has somehow become more beautiful than ever.

While deathcore has been around for nearly three decades, some of the genre's most memorable and exciting contributions have come out in the past five years.

Some of these albums will be obvious pulls for any deathcore fan. However, there are overlooked entries here that are just as deserving and warrant being included alongside the front runners on this list. This is a comprehensive collection of worldwide talent that showcases much of the variety the genre has to offer: symphonic, blackened, thall, slam, technical and more.

So do some stretches, turn your speakers up and lock in. These are the 10 best deathcore albums of the 2020s so far.

10 Best Deathcore Albums of the 2020s So Far Halfway through the 2020s, we've been gifted some of the best deathcore releases in the genre's history. These are the 10 best deathcore albums of the 2020s so far. Gallery Credit: Brian Hauntly