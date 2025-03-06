Whitechapel’s Phil Bozeman – My 5 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

What were Whitechapel vocalist Phil Bozeman's favorite albums when he was a teenager?

The deathcore titans were founded in 2006, not long after Bozeman exited his teen years, connecting his early music close to his late childhood influences. While Whitechapel pursued a path uniquely different than the crop of favorites the vocalist shares here, there's a lot of connective tissue in his wide-ranging tastes.

Born Sept. 8, 1985, Bozeman was a teenager from 1998 through 2004. That means the heigh of the nu-metal explosion and modern hard rock, but he had his ears mostly trained on music outside of current trends.

We'll see what those favorite albums are further down the page, but first...

What You Need to Know About Whitechapel

From: Knoxville, Tennessee

First Album: The Somatic Defilement (2007)

New Album: Hymns in Dissonance

whitechapel hymns of dissonance album art Metal Blade loading...

After expanding their sonic soundscape to include clean guitar passages as well as cathartic clean vocals from the otherwise brutally devastating Bozeman, Whitechapel are back to being their absolute heaviest.

Hymns in Dissonance has proven to be just that through the pair of pre-release singles "A Visceral Retch" and the title track.

“‘A Visceral Retch’ is a song that fans of The Somatic Defilement will latch onto immediately," Bozeman enthuses.

He continues, "It was one of the first songs we had in the chamber to work with. This song came to light thanks mostly to [guitarist] Zach Householder. He showed us and we all immediately said, ‘Yup, that’s it.’ Zach is notorious for very dark and horror-like vibes so this album is right in his wheelhouse. The song is disturbing. Imagine being put in a situation of survival by gluttonous, mammoth demons that give you a choice — eat the demons’ waste, eat each other or starve to death. The twist, you’re against the people you love the most. It’s a way to find the ones that are truly evil people to build and strengthen their cult. It also represents how horrible people can really be, when push comes to shove.”

Whitechapel, "A Visceral Wretch" Music Video

READ MORE: Ben Savage Says Whitechapel Tried to 'Harness That Earlier Sound' on New Album

"Hymns In Dissonance is a mockery of the true nature of what hymns are," Bozeman says of the album as a whole. "Hymns are melodious and harmonious. Dissonance is the opposite of melody and harmony. Dissonance represents evil. The tracks on the record are the hymns, which represent the seven deadly sins, beginning from track three to track ten. Tracks one and two are the introduction."

Get your copy of Hymns In Dissonance (out March 7) here. Follow Whitechapel on Instagram, X and Facebook and catch them on tour with Brand of Sacrifice, 200 Stab Wounds and Alluvial from March 18 - April 19. See all dates at Whitechapel's website.

See Phil Bozeman's five favorite albums when he was a teenager directly below.

Whitechapel's Phil Bozeman - My 5 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager Whitechapel vocalist Phil Bozeman takes us back to the albums he loved the most when he was a teenager. Gallery Credit: Phil Bozeman (Whitechapel)