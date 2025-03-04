On March 7, Whitechapel will celebrate the release of their ninth studio album, Hymns in Dissonance.

Ahead of that, guitarist and founding member Ben Savage joined Loudwire Nights (Feb. 28) to reflect on what led to its creation. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"This record took a long time to make," Savage told host Chuck Armstrong. "The last record came out four years ago, it's probably been the longest between records we've ever taken."

As he thought about the length of time that's passed between 2021's Kin and Hymns in Dissonance, Savage didn't seem frustrated or angry.

"We tried to kind of harness that earlier sound we had but mixed with what we've learned along the way," Savage shared.

"I feel like it took a lot of time to get it right. I feel like we accomplished it."

When fans listen to Hymns in Dissonance, they will no doubt hear what Savage and the band set out to do in the studio: create the heaviest Whitechapel record to date.

"Taking a long time off from writing a whole record of straight, heavy music gave us an itching to get back in there and do it, do it again," he said.

"It's still in us. That fire is still in us. You just have to craft it a little bit to kind of make it work. We were all very motivated to write the heaviest stuff we can."

Ben Savage joined Loudwire Nights on Friday, Feb. 28