It's a lighter load, but we still have 11 new rock and metal tours rolled out over the course of the recent holiday week.

Leading the way this week, we've got Rise Against who announced a whole slate of dates in coordination with the announcement of Ricochet, their first new album in four years.

For something a little more extreme, Whitechapel will perform Hymns of Dissonance in its entirety during their late year run that features support from Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker and Disembodied Tyrant.

This week also saw the announcement of the Levitation Festival, as well as the 2026 Monsters of Rock and Cruise to the Edge cruises.

What will you be seeing? Check out the latest concert, festival and cruise announcements below.

Bouncing Souls

bouncing souls in 2025 photo by ALEX ILLYADIS loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - 28; Dec. 4 - 14

Support Acts: H20, The Smoking Popes, JER, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Mercy Union

Ticketing Info

Cartel

cartel in 2025 Catherine Powell loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 25

Support Acts: Hunny, Landon Conrath, Macseal

Ticketing Info

Corrosion of Conformity

corrosion of conformity in 2023 Nuclear Blast Records loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Oct. 21

Support Acts: None Listed; Band is headlining select shows on off days from Judas Priest-Alice Cooper tour.

Ticketing Info

Crowbar / Eyehategod

crowbar in 2025 Photo by Justin Reich loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 8 - 30

Support Acts: None Listed.

Ticketing Info

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

jason bonhams led zeppelin evening Photo Credit: Frank Melfi loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 1 - 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The Big Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2025

Lord of the Lost

lord of the lost in 2025 loading...

[photo credit: VD Pictures[/caption]Tour Dates: Jan. 19 - Feb. 8

Support Acts: The Birthday Massacre

Ticketing Info

Modest Mouse

modest mouse Photo Credit Henry Cromett loading...

Tour Dates: June 9 - July 6; Aug. 1 - Oct. 21

Support Acts: The Flaming Lips, Friko, Dehad, Dough Martsch, Built to Spill

Ticketing Info

Rise Against

rise against in 2025 Photo by Mynxii White loading...

Tour Dates: July 26 - Oct. 5

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Thursday

Geoff Rickly performs with No Devotion in 2014. Redferns / Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - 9

Support Acts: I Am the Avalanche, Blood Vulture,

Ticketing Info

Whitechapel

whitechapel in 2025 Photo by Alex Morgan loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 14

Support Acts: Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker, Disembodied Tyrant

Ticketing Info

The Word Alive

The Word Alive's Telle Smith at 2014 Warped Tour in Pomona Chelsea Lauren, Wire Images / Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 25 - Aug. 18

Support Acts: TX2 & Unwell

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

silhouette of a concert crowd Getty Images, Getty Images loading...

* The 2025 Levitation Festival is stacked. Mastodon, Pavement and TV on the Radio will be headlining the three-day music weekend. Acid Bath, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Built to Spill, The Sword, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Black Angels, Blood Incantation, Destroyer, Blonde Redhead and more are also on board. The Levitation Festival is set for Sept. 25-28 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas.

Ticketing Info

* The Monsters of Rock Cruise is set for 2026. Taking place April 12-17, the cruise will set sail from Miami to Puerto Plata and Great Stirrup Cay with Black Label Society, Night Ranger, The Darkness, Queensryche, Stryper, Symphony X, Y&T, Slaughter, Steven Adler, Great White, Lita Ford, Quiet Riot, British Lion and more.

Ticketing Info

* The 10th anniversary of the Cruise to the Edge will take place March 4-9, 2026. Sailing from Miami to Key West and Nassau in the Bahamas, the cruise will feature Marillion, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train, Eddie Jobson, Symphony X, Adrian Belew, Haken, Queensryche, and many more.

Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the 2025 Sound and Fury festival is coming together. A new wave of bands led by Poison the Well, Scowl, Balmora, Glare, Pest Control and Death Lens have joined the bill. Others already announced for the bill include Knocked Loose, Peeling Flesh, Mongrel, Big Ass Truck, God's Hate and more. The festival is set for July 12 and 13 at Los Angeles' Exposition Park.

Ticketing Info

* The Dillinger Escape Plan have joined the 2025 edition of the Furnace Fest ion Oct. 5 in Birmingham, Ala. They join a lineup that already includes Jimmy Eat World, Knocked Loose, Converge, Dropkick Murphys, Biohazard, Suicidal Tendencies, Anberlin, Kublai Khan TX, Hot Water Music, Mom Jeans and more.

Ticketing Info

* A Static Lullaby have announced a pair of East Coast reunion shows. The band will be playing June 7 at New York's Gramercy Theatre and June 8 at Philadelphia's Underground Arts. Scary Kids Scaring Kids and The Color Fred will support on both dates.

Ticketing Info