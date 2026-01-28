Tom Morello Announces ‘Defend Minnesota!’ Benefit Concert for Families of ICE Victims

Tom Morello has announced a benefit concert to raise money for the families of victims of ICE and CBP shootings in Minneapolis.

A Concert of Solidarity & Resistance to Defend Minnesota! is set for Jan. 30 at legendary Minneapolis music venue First Avenue. In a post on Facebook earlier today, Morello said the event will raise money for the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

The 37-year-old Good was shot and killed by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis. Pretti, also 37, was shot and killed by multiple United States Customs and Border Protection agents on Jan. 24 in the city.

Who Is Playing 'Defend Minnesota!' Benefit Concert?

The Defend Minnesota! event will feature Morello as the headliner along with Chicago punk band Rise Against. Joining the two acts will be another Chicago area native, Ike Reilly, and jazz fusion guitarist Al Di Meola.

Morello's Facebook post for the event also promises a "very special guest."

Doors open at 10:30AM with the show beginning at noon. Tickets are $25 and are available here. All proceeds will be donated to the families of Good and Pretti.

What Tom Morello Has Said About ICE and CBP Actions in Minneapolis

In announcing the event, the former Rage Against the Machine guitarist labeled the actions by ICE and CBP in Minneapolis as "fascism.

"If it looks like fascism, sounds like fascism, acts like fascism, dresses like fascism, talks like fascism, kills like fascism and lies like fascism, boys and girls, it's fucking fascism," Morello said in a social media post on Wednesday. "It's here, it's now, it's in my city, it's in your city and it must be resisted, protested, defended against, stood up to, exposed, ousted, overthrown and driven out. By you and me."

Morello previously spoke out in support of the Jan. 24 general strike in Minneapolis that saw thousands leaving work and school to protest the actions of federal agents in the city's streets. He also offered up his own General Strike Anti-Ice Let's Party Playlist, comprised of nearly 5 hours of music, to inspire protestors.

Morello and his former Rage Against the Machine bandmates have long been vocal in their support of various social and economic issues. Here is a look back at some of the biggest Rage Against The Machine activism moments before the band called it quits in 2024.