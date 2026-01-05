Ted Nugent Slams ‘Good Friend’ Tom Morello + ‘Idiots’ in Green Day

Guitar legend Ted Nugent recently attempted to praise the musical talents of some of today's modern musicians, but also used his Spirit Campfire YouTube podcast series platform to also ding them for their political stances which colored his viewpoints on those he addressed.

During a 12-minute clip posted to his YouTube channel, Nugent rattled off his thoughts on several classic era musicians before detouring into talk about some of today's players. Among those addressed were Jack White and Eminem, Green Day, Tom Morello and Yungblud.

What Ted Nugent Said About Tom Morello

While Ted Nugent has consistently shared pro-Conservative views in his talking points over the years, supposedly he's maintained a surprising friendship with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

Back in 2017, Morello told The Guardian, “Ted Nugent’s a good friend to me. We have very similar views on freedom of speech, His libertarian edge and my anarchist edge overlap considerably. Sometimes, if he says something outrageous that will fire up his racist base, I’ll text him to say, ‘Dude. What are you on about?’ We’re able to talk about it as friends as opposed to people on the opposite sides of the barricade.”

But their friendship didn't keep Nugent from offering a dig at Morello, along with an invite to come on his podcast and explain himself. While lumping in Jack White, Eminem and Morello together about their opposition of President Trump and in particular their opposition to the ICE raids, Nugent said of Morello, "Tom Morello, Is that his name? Tom Morel? Morello, who played with Springsteen and Rage Against the Machine, when actually they are the machine. Come on Tom, you got to know that. You’re not raging against the machine. You are the machine."

He added, "They don’t believe that America should have secure borders, which means they don’t believe in America. Which means they want to have a great successful life in America, but they don’t think you should be able to have one. Hey, Tom! Come on my show. Explain… make your case. Good luck.”

What Ted Nugent Said About Jack White, Eminem and Green Day

What started as a discussion on music turned into a rambling rant mixing musical praise with political distaste.

Nugent started by addressing the Thanksgiving Day performance of Jack White with Eminem. He offered, "Jack White, is that his name? Jack White. No, I think The White Stripes, is that his name? Anyhow, he was great. It wasn’t like a 10 like Sammy Hagar or James Brown. I think Sammy Hagar and James Brown and Steven Tyler, those are tens. Angus Young of AC/DC, that’s a 10. The guy’s a maniac. Billy Gibbons in the blues, rhythm and blues, soul music category, he’s a 10."

He added, "Now, is that his name, Jack White? Jack White, he’s not a 10. He’s like a four and a five, but he really delivered real rock and roll. Real Detroit piss and vinegar. And Eminem, the guy’s a… Both of those guys, Eminem and Jack White: total idiots."

"They don’t want their country to have secure borders. They think men should destroy women’s sports. Well, that’s not… that’s exactly what they stand for," continued Nugent. "When you hate Donald Trump, you you want men in women’s sports to destroy women’s rights. That’s what these guys stand for. They don’t think our border should be secured. They think we should invite jihadists in who announce they want to kill the infidels. They announce they want to kill Americans. And Jack White and Eminem say, 'Yeah, bring them in. Bring those guys in.’ Freaks, idiots."

He then lumped Green Day into the conversation adding, "But their music is soulful. Just like Green Day. Green Day, there’s not a brain amongst them, I don’t think. But man, can they play really, really killer stuff." From there, he then called out Morello while addressing the political beliefs of all the musicians.

Who Did Ted Nugent Praise Without Criticism?

Before Nugent's rant detoured into calling out musicians over their politics, he did actually have some complimentary things to say about rising newcomer Yungblud.

“Now, I got to tell you this, what’s this Yungblud guy? Limey freak madness. This guy’s the Real McCoy. Watch this Yungblud that’s working with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry. It gives you hope that the really piss and vinegar, the James Brown, the original Chuck Berry, Little Richard is alive and well in this kid called Yungblud," beamed Nugent.

"What a great name, Yungblud from England. He’s a screamer. He’s a squaller. I was texting back and forth with Steve and Joe and he said, ‘This guy’s just like us.’ which we’re the last of them,” shared Nugent.

Ted Nugent Addresses Modern Music on Spirit Campfire Podcast