On Monday (Aug. 18), Ryan Kirby joined Loudwire Nights to dive into Fit For a King's latest album, Lonely God.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

Get our free mobile app

"It was weird not putting out music for a while, but I think it was worth it," Kirby told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong.

"It made this record turn out better."

Lonely God is a powerful record, not just in the music, but in the lyrics. As Fit For a King fans should expect, Kirby pours a lot of his personal experiences into these new songs.

"You can say things that [don't] hit the same as spoken word," he shared.

"The instruments and everything can bring out a lot of emotion on subjects ... [These songs] are probably the easiest way to vent."

As Kirby opened up about the songwriting process, he admitted that it's always special to know a song he wrote can connect with fans in their own unique, personal ways.

"I get so antsy before a record comes out because I can't wait to hear people's opinions," he admitted.

"Not just on the singles, but the entirety of the record. We care about every song on the record, especially on this record. There's not anything that was filler, nothing was rushed."

READ MORE: Bilmuri's Johnny Franck Says He 'Has More to Give' As He Looks Ahead

He said that sometimes in the past, Fit For a King felt pressure to add a song or two near the tail end of their recording session, but they never experienced that with Lonely God.

"We feel a lot more free to write the way we want."

What Else Did Fit For a King's Ryan Kirby Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

The meaning behind the album title Lonely God: "It has a lot of different meanings and I think they all kind of go throughout the record. The main meaning is representative of politicians and maybe religious leaders, where they trade community and love and relationships for power and money and status."

What it was like being labeled a Christian band in the earlier days of Fit For a King: "I grew up in a super conservative Christian house, it was kind of like going through the motions and I definitely, I can confidently say I'm a better person now than I was back when I was pushing the Christian thing super hard. Looking back, maybe I was overcompensating, which I think a lot of people overcompensate because I would feel the need to preach at people. I need to do this, I need to do that. I was way more insecure."

The significance of Fit For a King in his own life: "Fit For a King has been a constant. I joined Fit For a King when I was still a teenager and now I'm almost 35 years old. I have evolved and it's cool because you can see the story through the music, the chapters of life."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Ryan Kirby joined Loudwire Nights on Monday, Aug. 18; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.