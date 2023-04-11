In This Moment + Motionless in White Book 2023 U.S. Tour With Two Special Guests

In This Moment and Motionless in White have announced a U.S. co-headlining tour that'll take place throughout the summer, and will feature support from Fit for a King and From Ashes to New.

The 30-date trek, dubbed The Dark Horizon Tour, is set to kick off July 8 in Uncasville, Ct. and wrap up Aug. 19 in Albany, N.Y. Each night will see In This Moment and Motionless in White alternate set times, however two of the festivals will only feature In This Moment. Fit for a King and From Ashes to New will appear on all of the other dates as well.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10AM local time.

"The time has come once again for us to reunite with our sister and brothers in In This Moment for this epic summer co-headlining tour, featuring our friends For for a King and From Ashes to New," Motionless in White shared in an Instagram post.

In This Moment's last performance took place this past October, meanwhile Motionless in White just returned from a run in Europe earlier this month. The bands have toured together several times throughout the years, but this marks the first time they're joining each other again since 2019.

Motionless in White and Fit For a King both released new albums in 2022, and From Ashes to New have a new one called Blackout due out this July (pre-order it here now through Better Noise). In This Moment's last full-length release, Mother, came out in 2020, however in an Instagram post in January, the band shared that they started working on its follow-up in January.

"The recording of the new ITM album is about to begin, this album is for you all," they wrote in the caption. "Through thick and thin you reman our constant… We cannot wait for you all to hear what we are conjuring up."

In This Moment + Motionless in White 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

July 8 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 9 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo RiverWorks

July 11 - Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

July 13 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rockfest*

July 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval Festival*

July 15 - Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival

July 17 - East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

July 18 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 19 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

July 21 - Casper, Wyo. @ Ford Wyoming Center

July 22 - Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

July 23 - Missoula, Mont. @ Big Sky Brewing Company

July 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort

July 27 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles

July 29 - Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park

July 30 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Aug. 1 - Wichita, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

Aug. 2 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Aug. 4 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater

Aug. 5 - Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater

Aug. 6 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Aug. 8 - Memphis, Tenn. @ The Soundstage at Graceland

Aug. 9 - Mobile, Ala. @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

Aug. 11 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena

Aug. 12 - Asheville, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Center

Aug. 13 - Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena

Aug. 15 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Aug. 16 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

Aug. 18 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 19 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

* = In This Moment only