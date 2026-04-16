From Ashes to New vocalist Danny Case joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday (April 15) to help fans get ready for his band's next album, Reflections, and dive into the tumultuous process that led to its creation.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

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"We have worked our asses off to get this finished and to get it out," Case shared with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong.

"It's really rewarding now that the time is here."

Reflections is out on Friday (April 17) and marks From Ashes to New's fifth full-length album. As they started work on what they thought would be the follow-up to 2023's Blackout, the band made an incredibly tough decision: they scrapped the 16 demos they had finished and started over.

"It was hell, I'll tell you that," he said.

"[Reflections] is very much so a representation of the creation of itself for sure. There's a lot of heaven and hell and trials and tribulations in the music. That is how it was making it."

Case admitted that over the last couple of years in the studio, he and his bandmates were "tearing our skin off, tearing out or eyes and each other's skin and eye, trying to figure this thing out."

But he also said, when they would take a step back and listen to the demos they had finished, they couldn't remember anything about the songs.

"That's not a good sign," Case said.

"We made the hard decision to be like, look, it doesn't matter if we have eight weeks to do this record, the music is too important and we need to put more time in if that's what's necessary. If we're not happy with these songs, then we ned to scrap them and we need to do more. And that's what we needed up doing."

That was a difficult decision for many reasons, including the fact that they basically had to double their time in the studio now just to get Reflections done.

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"We were doing all nighters, going home each night and working and writing and I was recording vocals literally up until the day before a song had to be submitted because it was the first song that was going to be released," Case shared.

"It was a wild, wild journey and it taught us so many valuable lessons. As hard as it was, I wouldn't change anything about it."

What Else Did From Ashes to New's Danny Case Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

The life-giving lesson the band learned from the creation of Reflections: "You're just doing the best and hoping that it works out. We can look back at what we did, we're like, okay, well we know what we need to do. We know what we need to do now. We have faced the absolute worst-case scenario and moving forward, if that comes up again, we know how to tackle it."

How they came to the decision to scrap the original songs: "That was all of us, even the guys in the studio. They have a job to do and part of their job is to help move us along. So when do we start tracking guitars? We're like, we're not tracking guitars. There's no way. These songs are just not it. We need to start over. It was all of us, it was absolutely all of us. Look, we've spent $100,000 on a single music video, we should be willing to spend that money on the music itself. Screw the deadlines, screw the pressure and all that stuff, let's take the time that we need to take to make this right."

The financial side of a major decision like this: "We came out of pocket. Normally a record label pays for all the studio time and all that stuff. We came out of pocket to make sure that this thing was what we wanted it to be. It was a wild time, man."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Danny Case joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, April 15; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.